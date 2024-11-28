Davis Alexander was presented to the media as the starting quarterback of the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, leaving Cody Fajardo’s future with the team up in the air.

General manager Danny Maciocia provided no further clarity on the status of the former Grey Cup MVP, saying he was open to a trade or release if it was in the quarterback’s best interest.

“He still feels he’s a starting quarterback in this league, and just so you know, I feel the same way. Unfortunately, there are only nine teams. If there were a 10th, he would probably be starting somewhere,” he stated.

“If there is an opportunity for him to start elsewhere, we are going to help him. I have a tremendous respect for him.”

The Alouettes’ GM informed Fajardo of the decision via phone immediately after signing his pending free agent backup to a three-year contract extension worth starter money. It was a call that the veteran pivot was likely expecting, having previously told Maciocia during his exit meeting that a choice would have to be made between him and Alexander.

The team elected to invest in the up-and-coming 26-year-old, who produced a perfect 4-0 win-loss record as a starter in 2024 while Fajardo was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Alexander’s earnings under the terms of his new deal could max out at $336,000 next season, a number that is incompatible with the $482,000 in hard money that Fajardo is currently slated to receive.

The Alouettes will now have to figure out what to do with the 32-year-old before January 15, when he is scheduled to collect a $200,000 off-season bonus. While Fajardo could take a pay cut to resolve the issue and stay in Montreal, Maciocia said they have yet to engage in those conversations.

“We have not talked about salary structure. We have not talked about anything else moving forward, except how we came to this decision and that this organization is more than willing to make sure that we do what’s best for Cody Fajardo,” Maciocia said.

Fajardo arrived in Montreal in 2023 and led the Alouettes to a Grey Cup title in his first season with the team. In 2024, he completed 268-of-364 passes (73.6 percent) for 3,105 yards with 16 touchdowns versus seven interceptions in 13 starts. The Nevada product rushed 51 times for 277 yards with three touchdowns and posted a 7-5-1 win-loss-tie record, as the team finished first in the East Division. However, his performance faltered down the stretch and the Alouettes were upset in the East Final, a game in which he committed three turnovers.

During his end-of-year media availability, Fajardo indicated that he wanted to end his career in Montreal but expressed a strong desire to only play for a team where he would be the unquestioned starter. He will have to compromise on at least one of those desires going forward and the Alouettes remain open to a return if the QB market doesn’t yield opportunity.

“If (a chance to start) doesn’t present itself, then there is going to be another discussion,” Maciocia confirmed.

Alexander revealed that he texted Fajardo after signing his deal and described their relationship as a “lifelong friendship.” He hasn’t even begun to think about his veteran mentor potentially returning as his backup and doesn’t know if it’s feasible for either party.

“I don’t know if it would be awkward,” Alexander told 3DownNation. “I truly don’t know the direction; we haven’t talked about backup quarterbacks yet. I don’t think they can bring back Cody with that contract. I don’t even know if he’s willing to do that.”

If Fajardo were to return, Maciocia would not be concerned about the locker room’s dynamic next season. Contrary to the quarterback’s own comments at the end of the year, he does not see the presence of two established signal-callers as a detriment to team cohesion — particularly given who he has in charge of it.

“I’m never gonna have to worry about the locker room as long Jason Maas is the head coach here. There are not many things I can guarantee, but this is one,” he said. “This whole thing about having two quarterbacks, I’ve been quite fortunate and blessed to have two other Grey Cups in ’03 and ’05 with Jason Maas and Ricky Ray. I had two quarterbacks and I found a way to win with those two. And I’ll tell you something, those two locker rooms were as united as any two locker rooms I’ve ever been in.”

It remains to be seen whether Fajardo is willing to follow in his head coach’s footsteps and be a complimentary backup. However, Maciocia wasn’t willing to risk losing a future franchise QB in Alexander to keep his proven incumbent around, moving decisively to secure the sport’s most important position and avoid returning to the post-Calvillo dark ages.

“Scared money doesn’t win at the casino,” he quipped. “When you feel like you have the right guy under centre and you think you can potentially get him under contract at the ripe age of 26, you don’t want to live year-to-year at that position. That’s how we came to the conclusion that we came to and that’s why we’re here today.”