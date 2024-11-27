Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three, including Manitoba Bisons standout AK Gassama

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian receiver AK Gassama, American receiver Keilahn Harris, and Canadian long snapper Ian Leroux.

Gassama was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of the University of Manitoba. He attended training camp with the Blue Bombers before returning to the Bisons for his final year of collegiate eligibility where he was named a Canada West all-star for the third straight season. The 25-year-old native of Winnipeg, Man. finished his collegiate career with 136 catches for 1,895 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 31 carries for 203 yards and 28 total returns for 266 yards.

Harris has been a member of the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers over the past two seasons but hasn’t dressed for any regular season NFL games. The five-foot-ten, 180-pound native of Richardson, Texas caught 195 passes for 2,515 yards and 26 touchdowns over 34 collegiate games at Oklahoma Baptist University, a Division II program. The 23-year-old was twice named first-team All-Great American Conference.

Leroux was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of Laval University. He attended training camp with the team before returning to Rouge et Or for his final year of collegiate eligibility where he won his second Vanier Cup. The 25-year-old native of Quebec City, Que. made 14 tackles and one interception over 41 collegiate games.