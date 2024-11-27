Vernon Adams Jr. open to renegotiating contract with Calgary Stampeders as long as he’s ‘fairly compensated’

Ryan Ballantine
Photo courtesy: Jeff Vinnick/B.C. Lions

One day after becoming the face of the Calgary Stampeders, Vernon Adams Jr. confirmed that he’s open to renegotiating his contract, albeit with an important caveat: he still has to be compensated in accordance with his high level of play.

I told (Dickenson) I’m for the team and I want to build a good team around me, but at the same time, I want to get compensated fairly as well. Whatever that looks like on paper, if we need to change some things up, we can. I’m open to it, but it has to be fair,” said Adams on Wednesday. “But I do want to build a good team around me, get some good players in here, and try to change the culture up a little bit.”

Under the current terms of his contract, Adams is due a $225,000 off-season roster bonus on Jan. 15 as part of the $500,000 he’s owed in hard money in 2025. He’s also due $505,000 in hard money in 2026, half of which is guaranteed.

After the trade was announced, head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson implied he’d like to redo the contract to free up money for the Stampeders to spend elsewhere.

“When another organization negotiates a contract, you’ve got the chance to make it work for our team. I believe Vernon wants to get paid — like all of us do — but Vernon is a team-first guy that understands (there may be) ways to structure things for the betterment of the team,” said Dickenson. “I have 1000 percent faith that he is willing to listen.”

Adams certainly seems excited about coming to Calgary, mentioning that he has wanted to work with Dickenson for a long time. He is also familiar with the team’s quarterbacks coach, Beau Baldwin, from their three years together at Eastern Washington University, which he considers a huge positive.

“When I came to Eastern Washington, I was a raw — just a super raw young QB. More athletic, just doing it with my legs. He really taught me to sit in that pocket and go through my progression reads and how to read different things. He made the offence so simple and I think that’s what I’ve been doing for the last couple of years to where I can play fast and get these guys the ball and let them do the rest,” said Adams.

“He was super smart, locked in all the time — a player’s coach. All the players could relate to him and I’m hearing the same thing. Now all the players I’ve talked to here in Calgary so far, they’re all saying how much they like Beau and how much I’m gonna like him. I’m like, ‘Shoot, I already like him. I know him already, so I know what’s good.'”

The 31-year-old passer addressed the Calgary media via videoconference from a Phoenix area parking lot. Immediately following the press conference, he indicated he was going to meet Baldwin for a throwing session. He also noted that this will be the first time he’s home for Thanksgiving since high school.

If a restructure is going to occur, which sounds likely, the Stampeders are going to want to get it done before the end of the year. This would allow them to use any remaining cap money from 2024 as a signing bonus, which would keep it off the salary cap for 2025. Given that Calgary ended the year with 14 players on the six-game injured list, there may be some unallocated cap dollars to make that happen.

The team could also look to convert some of Adams’ existing pay into “marketing money,” which is exempt from the salary cap. These dollars are typically paid to players for things like community appearances, though it appears Adams has a strong desire to be out in the community regardless.

“Calgary gives me that Eastern Washington vibe — just the colors, the country town but you get city as well. I‘ve always been a fan of the city,” said Adams. I will be doing things in the community, helping out kids youth football camps and things like that. I‘m always trying to help out however I can to get my face out there and help the next generation.”

Though the future of his own contract remains a bit of a mystery, the Pasadena, Calif. native was vocal about wanting to recruit free agents to Calgary. This echoed the mindset of team president Jay McNeil, who described the team’s approach to the CFL’s upcoming free agency period as “very aggressive.”

“I want to bring some people with me from other teams and even from B.C.,” said Adams. “The word is Calgary isn’t usually big in free agency, but sometimes you’ve gotta change some things up. I’m not saying we’re going to be big, but maybe we need to bring in a few other players, a few other pieces, and spend that money if we need to because that’s what it takes. You gotta pay for these good players.”

Several negative reports have recently come to light regarding Calgary, including Ka’Deem Carey saying former Stampeders laugh at the team in Toronto, all-time great Rene Paredes describing the team as “declining,” and Reggie Begelton citing chemistry issues within the locker room. With Adams experience as a leader and ability to help recruit, we could have the makings of a new foundation in Cowtown.

Dickenson indicated that former NFL quarterback P.J. Walker, who signed a two-year contract with the team following the completion of the regular season, was made aware that Calgary coveted a seasoned CFL veteran at the time of his signing. He said he spoke to Walker before the news of the trade broke.

Given these two recent acquisitions, it appears the only holdover from last year’s QB room might be short-yardage specialist Tommy Stevens, though he is a pending free agent alongside Jake Maier, Matthew Shiltz, and Logan Bonner.

Ryan Ballantine is a lifelong Stamps fan and host of the Go Stamps Go Show Podcast. He has been covering the team since 2008.

