Toronto Argonauts’ DL Ralph Holley works out for Tennessee Titans

Toronto Argonauts’ defensive lineman Ralph Holley worked out for the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, per sources.

The 25-year-old was a key piece on the Double Blue’s 111th Grey Cup title team. He recorded 22 tackles along with a league-high-tying eight sacks and one forced fumble in 16 regular season games while adding one tackle and one sack in three playoff games.

The six-foot-one, 285-pound disruptor signed with the Argos in October 2023 after spending the previous year in the United States Football League with the Philadelphia Stars.

The West Bloomfield, Mi. native played collegiately at Western Michigan University from 2016 to 2021. He recorded 138 tackles, 45.5 for loss, 20.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 50 games with the Broncos. He was named first-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2020 and second-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2021.

At his 2022 pro day, Holley ran a 4.99 time in the 40-yard dash, 4.67 short shuttle, 7.53 three-cone drill while recording a 30-inch vertical, eight-foot, 10-inch broad jump and bench pressed 225 pounds 24 times.

Toronto has Holley under contract for the 2025 season, although like all CFL players, he’s eligible to sign an NFL contract this off-season.

The NFL workout window has commenced as it opened on Nov. 18 and closes on Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. The window for CFL players to sign with NFL teams opens Jan. 6, 2025, and ends Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST.