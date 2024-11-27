Davis Alexander, who appears to be the new franchise quarterback in La Belle Province, got a strong vote of confidence from his team’s general manager on Wednesday.

“At just 26 years old, Davis is the future of this franchise,” said Danny Maciocia in a statement. “This season, he was called upon to play in crucial games with us, and he responded very well under pressure. He has learned from Cody Fajardo for two years and is ready to take the next step. We’re now entrusting him with the leadership of the team, and we have full confidence in him.”

Alexander signed a three-year contract extension, tying him to the Montreal Alouettes through 2027. The deal, which was first reported by 3DownNation reporter Justin Dunk, includes $258,000 in hard money in 2025 with a maximum value of $336,000. The deal tops out at $406,000 in 2026 and $456,000 in 2027.

Those figures make it clear that Montreal views Alexander as its day-one starter as Fajardo, who earned $432,000 in hard money this past season, will have to agree to a restructured deal to return to the team. He is currently under contract for 2025 with a $200,000 roster bonus scheduled for Jan. 15.

Davis went 4-0 as a starter in 2024 while Fajardo was sidelined with a hamstring injury. He completed 69.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,347 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also ran the ball 24 times for 166 yards and three scores.

The six-foot, 195-pound passer signed with the Alouettes in 2022 and suited up for one game in his rookie year, completing eight-of-13 pass attempts for 89 yards and one interception. He also rushed five times for 22 yards and a score. In his second season, Alexander dressed for 18 games, completing six-of-eight passes for 56 yards.