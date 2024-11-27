Calgary Stampeders sign three Canadians, including Regina Rams standout Jackson Sombach

The Calgary Stampeders have signed three Canadian players, including receiver Maxim Malenfant, defensive lineman Anthony Federico, and defensive back Jackson Sombach.

Malenfant signed with Calgary after going unselected in the 2024 CFL Draft and returned to the University of Ottawa after training camp for his final year of U Sports eligibility. He made 47 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns over 30 career collegiate games with the Gee-Gees.

Federico joined the Stampeders this past year following stints with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes. The six-foot-three, 235-pound native of Niagara Falls, Ont. played one game with Calgary and made one special teams tackles. The 27-year-old was originally a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of Queen’s University.

Sombach was a seventh-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of the University of Regina. The five-foot-eight, 185-pound native of Regina, Sask. returned to the U Sports level this past season and helped the Rams win the Hardy Cup for the first time since 2000. He made 141 tackles, four interceptions, 24 pass knockdowns, two fumble recoveries, and one sack over 38 career collegiate games.