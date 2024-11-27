Brendan Taman withdraws from Hamilton Tiger-Cats GM search to stay with Ottawa Redblacks

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats pursued Brendan Taman for the team’s general manager position, but he has withdrawn from the race, according to sources.

The main reason: he’s committed and confident about what the Ottawa Redblacks are building under GM Shawn Burke and head coach Bob Dyce. Sources indicate it’s likely the tandem will sign extensions leading into the 2025 season. Taman has been the director of pro personnel in the nation’s capital since 2022.

After two 4-14 seasons, Ottawa more than doubled its win total to 9-8-1 last season as the Redblacks made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The club restored home-field advantage at TD Place Stadium with a 7-1-1 record in 2024.

In his first CFL season as starter, Dru Brown displayed the potential to be a long-term franchise quarterback. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,959 yards with 18 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. The 27-year-old produced an 8-6-1 regular season record in 15 starts.

Veteran Justin Hardy led the three-down league with 97 receptions for 1,343 yards and five touchdowns on the way to being named an All-CFL performer. Offseason acquisition Dominique Rhymes caught 72 balls for 1,011 yards and two majors.

Rookie Kalil Pimpleton popped on the scene by recording 45 grabs for 715 yards with three touchdowns and a 99-yard punt return major in eight games. The 25-year-old’s electric speed should provide explosive ability for Brown and Ottawa’s offence in the future.

If Devonte Williams can return to 1,000-yard form after missing the season due to an Achilles injury, the Redblacks’ offence can be highly productive and entertaining. Especially with a young offensive line, led by Drew Desjarlais, in place.

Strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett, a key free agent signing, was a vocal leader and played at an elite level until suffering a ruptured Achilles in Week 15. Despite starting 13 games, Pickett earned a selection to the East Division all-star team.

If Pickett and some key defensive players, such as Lorenzo Mauldin, Bryce Carter, Jovan Santos-Knox, and Damon Webb, can be re-signed, that would give Ottawa a strong foundation on defence.

As a former GM with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, Taman has been a key sounding board and decision-maker for Burke and the Redblacks, which is why Edmonton interviewed him for the team’s GM position. He has Grey Cup-winning experience along with a proven ability to help rebuild an organization.

It’s worth noting, per Montreal sources, Taman identified Davis Alexander while he was with the Alouettes as a senior player personnel executive. As Alexander was starring at Portland State University, the Saskatoon native pushed for him to be added to the team’s negotiation list. The 26-year-old has since developed into a QB with franchise potential.