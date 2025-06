John Hodge and JC Abbott discuss the Calgary Stampeders acquiring Vernon Adams Jr. from the B.C. Lions, the Montreal Alouettes extending Davis Alexander through 2027, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ search for a new GM, Ed Hervey’s reintroductory press conference with the Elks, ongoing head coaching searches in B.C. and Edmonton, and the Laval Rouge et Or winning the Vanier Cup.

Powered by RedCircle

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your podcast provider.