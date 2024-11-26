Winnipeg Blue Bombers give Ottawa Redblacks permission to interview Richie Hall

Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters revealed at his press conference on Tuesday that the team has given the Ottawa Redblacks permission to interview Richie Hall for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Hall has been with the Blue Bombers since 2015, serving as their defensive coordinator for eight seasons before being demoted to an assistant role in 2024 under Jordan Younger.

The native of San Antonio, Texas has been in the CFL for over 40 years. He played defensive back as a member of the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders from 1983 to 1991, earning four West Division all-star selections and once being named All-CFL.

The 64-year-old got his first coaching job with the Roughriders in 1994 working with the defensive backs. He was promoted to the role of defensive coordinator in 2001 and held that position for eight years.

Hall became the head coach in Edmonton in 2009 but was fired after posting a 16-20 record over two years with the team. He returned to Saskatchewan for another four-year stint as defensive coordinator in 2011.

In total, Hall as won five Grey Cups — one as a player and four as a defensive coordinator.