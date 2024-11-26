Toronto Argonauts hire Brent Monson as defensive coordinator

The Toronto Argonauts have hired Brent Monson as their defensive coordinator, per Sportsnet reporter Arash Madani.

The 39-year-old joined the Calgary Stampeders in 2010 as their strength and conditioning coach before serving as the position coach at linebacker, defensive line, and running back, helping the team win Grey Cups in 2014 and 2018. He became the team’s defensive coordinator in 2019 and served in the role until 2024.

The Argonauts had Kevin Eiben and William Fields serve as co-defensive coordinators this past season, winning the Grey Cup in upset fashion over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The pair replaced Corey Mace, who left the team following the 2023 season to become the head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The native of Hamilton, Ont. started his coaching career with the Steel City Ironmen in the Ontario Varsity Football League. He also coached for Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School in Steeltown.