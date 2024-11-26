The Montreal Alouettes have signed four players to two-year contracts, including Canadian receiver Daniel Oladejo, American offensive lineman Ed Montilus, and American linebackers KD Davis and Tre Thomas.

Oladejo joined the Alouettes during their playoff run after the Ottawa Redblacks were eliminated in the East Semi-Final. The 25-year-old was a territorial selection in the 2023 CFL Draft out of the University of Ottawa and dressed for 15 career CFL games with the Redblacks, his hometown team, making four catches for 38 yards. He was a second-team OUA all-star with the Gee-Gees in 2022.

Montilus spent part of this past season on Montreal’s practice roster. The six-foot-three, 315-pound blocker from Apopka, Fla. played collegiately at the University of North Carolina where he primarily suited up at left guard and made 41 starts.

Davis joined the Alouettes in June following his release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders and spent most of the season on the practice roster. He made one defensive tackle and one special teams tackle over two regular season games, helping the team finish atop the East Division. The six-foot, 230-pound defender was named the Conference USA Defensive Players of the Year in 2022 at North Texas University.

Thomas joined Montreal’s practice roster this past season following a stint with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 25-year-old native of Burnsville, Minn. finished his collegiate career at the University of South Dakota where he made 34 defensive tackles, two pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery.