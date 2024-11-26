Montreal Alouettes not bringing back personnel man Éric Deslauriers for 2025

The Montreal Alouettes will not renew the contract of senior director of football operations Éric Deslauriers for 2025, per sources. Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette was the first to report.

The 43-year-old joined the team’s personnel department in 2016 when he was hired as a football operations assistant and scout. He was promoted to the role of player personnel coordinator in 2019 and became the director of football operations the following year.

Deslauriers has been with the organization since 2006 when he was a first-round pick out of Eastern Michigan University. He played 115 career regular-season games with the Alouettes and made 99 receptions for 1,334 yards and three touchdowns.

The native of Gatineau, Que. won two Grey Cups as a player and one as a member of Montreal’s personnel department.

The Alouettes finished atop the East Division this past season at 12-5-1 before being upset by the Toronto Argonauts in the East Final by a score of 30-28.