Vanier Cup TV ratings up in English and French as Laval Rouge et Or top Laurier Golden Hawks

The television ratings for this year’s Vanier Cup were up 10.2 percent in English (CBC) and 19.4 percent in French (TVA), per sources, as the Laval Rouge et Or defeated the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks by a score of 22-17 on Saturday.

The game drew a total average rating of 379,100, including 139,100 on CBC and 240,000 on TVA. Last year’s game between the Montréal Carabins and UBC Thunderbirds drew an average rating of 126,200 on CBC, which was the lowest on 3DownNation‘s record dating back to 2017, and 201,000 on TVA.

Laval kicker Felipe Forteza received the Ted Morris Memorial Trophy as the game’s Most Valuable Player after making six-of-seven field goal attempts to set a new Vanier Cup record. He also forced the Golden Hawks to concede two safeties after punting to pin them inside their own 20-yard line.

Arnaud Desjardins, the Rouge et Or’s quarterback, led a ball control offence, completing 22 consecutive passes to open the game. He finished 34-of-42 on his pass attempts for 320 yards to take home the Bruce Coulter Award as the game’s offensive MVP. He also rushed five times for 27 yards.

The Rouge et Or made life difficult for Hec Crighton Trophy winner Tayler Elgersma, sacking the Laurier quarterback five times with forced two fumbles. The six-foot-six, 212-pound passer completed 23-of-34 for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

This marked the second straight year that the Vanier Cup was played at Richardson Memorial Stadium at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. The game will be held at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask. in 2025 and Stade Telus in Quebec City, Que in 2026.