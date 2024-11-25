Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Regina Rams standout D’Sean Mimbs

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian receiver D’Sean Mimbs.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound target was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of the University of Regina and took part in training camp before returning to the U Sports level for his final year of collegiate eligibility.

The Regina, Sask. native made 130 catches for 1,717 yards and 10 touchdowns over 32 career games with the Rams. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards this past season, helping the team win the Hardy Cup for the first time since 2000.

Mimbs is the son of Robert Mimbs, a three-time All-CFL running back who played with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, B.C. Lions, and Saskatchewan Roughriders from 1990 to 1997.

The Riders have also signed American offensive lineman Nick Jones and Canadian kicker Ben Hadley.

Jones played six games for Saskatchewan this past season, making four starts at right guard and one start at right tackle.

The six-foot-three, 300-pound blocker played 32 collegiate games over three seasons at Mississippi State, making 25 starts at left guard and left tackle. He allowed three sacks over 657 snaps as a senior, helping the offence generate 1,761 yards along the ground and 2,182 yards through the air.

The native of Byhalia, Miss. started his collegiate career at East Mississippi Community College in 2019 where he played 10 games. The Lions finished seventh nationally in total offence that year as running Keon Moore had seven 100-yard games and quarterback Connor Neville threw for 300 yards seven times.

Hadley was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian for the second year in a row in 2024 after making 25-of-29 field goal attempts (86.2 percent) for St. Francis Xavier University with a long of 55 yards. He also went a perfect 21-of-21 on point after attempts.

The native of Halifax, N.S. finished his collegiate career with an 82.4 percent rate on field goals over 30 games. He was a three-time AUS all-star and went unselected in the 2024 CFL Draft.