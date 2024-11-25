NFL window details for players under contract in CFL

The 2024 Canadian Football League season has ended and players are drawing interest from NFL teams.

The NFL workout window has commenced, it opened on November 18 and closes on February 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. The window to sign with an NFL team opens January 6, 2025, and ends February 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST.

NFL teams must ask CFL franchises for permission to work out players and the request cannot be denied. CFL players can opt out of their agreements north of the border if an NFL team offers a contract.

Pending CFL free agents do not have to complete the opt-out process. If a player’s contract expires on February 11, 2025, the CFL’s opening day for free agency, the agreement can be terminated if an NFL contract is offered.

Any player who accepts a monetary bonus after November 18 would be ineligible for the opt-out window in the current offseason. The opt-out agreement does address off-season money owed to a player and outlines how that’s treated if a player returns to his CFL team.

The opt-out window is for players signing with NFL teams only — it does not apply to other professional football leagues such as the United Football League.