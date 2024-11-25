The Los Angeles Chargers activated Canadian defensive back Deane Leonard for the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Calgary, Alta. native has missed the team’s last five games due to a hamstring injury, which landed him on injured reserve. He made four total tackles and one pass knockdown over L.A.’s first four games during the regular season.

The 25-year-old has been with the Chargers since he was selected in the seventh round during the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He has made 37 total tackles, one tackle for loss, four pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 32 career games with the team, making three starts.

Leonard transferred to the NCAA amid the COVID-19 pandemic after playing three collegiate seasons at the University of Calgary. He made 47 total tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles with the Dinos and also scored a touchdown on a 60-yard punt return.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats own Leonard’s exclusive rights should he ever play in the CFL.

The Chargers (7-3) host the Ravens (7-4) on Monday, Nov. 25 with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m. EST.