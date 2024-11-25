Longtime Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB, GM Joe Zuger dead at 84

Joe Zuger has passed away at the age of 84.

The native of Homestead, Pa. signed with the Tiger-Cats in 1962 despite being drafted by the Detroit Lions that same year. He made a huge impact in his first game under centre with the team, throwing for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in a 67-21 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the latter of which remains a single-game CFL record.

Zuger played 10 seasons with the team at a variety of positions, throwing for 12,676 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 95 interceptions, rushing for 885 yards and 12 scores, intercepting nine passes, and punting 1,075 times for an average of 45.5 yards. He went 49-27-2 as a starting quarterback and won three Grey Cups, earning the game’s Most Valuable Player award in 1967.

“Joe was a hero to so many of us growing up in Hamilton. He was one of the most celebrated players in franchise history and an integral part of four Grey Cup championships,” said team owner Bob Young in a statement.

“Ralph Sazio, Joe’s coach, once told me that Joe’s artistic and creative approach was the source of his remarkable success. I, the Tiger-Cats organization, and Ticats fans everywhere mourn Joe’s passing and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends for their loss.”

Following his retirement, the Arizona State University product served as the general manager of the Tiger-Cats from 1981 to 1992, posting a record of 95-106-5. The team qualified for four Grey Cups during his tenure, winning one in 1986.

Zuger was inducted into Hamilton’s Wall of Honour in 2000.