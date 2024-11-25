Two of the longest-tenured equipment managers in CFL history will soon enter the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.

George Hopkins and Dwayne Mandrusiak, who have a combined 100 years of experience, were announced on Monday as the co-recipients of the organization’s Achievement Award.

Hopkins joined the Stampeders in 1972 and has since worked over 1,000 games, helping the team win 10 Grey Cups. The Calgary native received the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award in 2023, which honours an individual who has demonstrated great leadership and made significant contributions to the CFL. He is also a member of the Stampeders Wall of Fame.

Mandrusiak started his career as a ball boy with Edmonton in 1973 and went on to spend 49 seasons with the team. He was on the sidelines for 18 Grey Cup appearances and 11 championship wins over his tenure with the team before being let go amid the CFL’s canceled season in 2020. He has since been inducted into the EE Builders Wall.

Hopkins and Mandrusiak will be inducted alongside cyclist and speed skater Clara Hughes, wheelchair basketball player Ross Norton, paralympic athlete Viviane Forest, luger Alex Gough, skiers Brady Leman, Brian McKeever, and Robin McKeever, cheerleading builder Dianne Greenough, volleyball builder Hugh Hoyles, athletics builder Les Gramantik, the 1981-89 RDC Queens volleyball team, and Bell Memorial Award winner Arnie Jackson.

The ceremony will take place at the Red Deer Resort and Casino on June 7, 2025.