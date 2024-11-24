Ottawa Redblacks interview Joshua Bell for defensive coordinator job

The Ottawa Redblacks interviewed Joshua Bell for the team’s defensive coordinator job, per sources.

Bell spent the 2024 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the team’s passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. He began his coaching career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018-2020 and moved on to the Toronto Argonauts for 2021 through 2023 season. The 39-year-old won a Grey Cup with the Stamps and Argos as a defensive backs coach.

Bell has coached 11 all-star defensive backs — including Rolan Milligan Jr., the reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Marcus Sayles, and Qwan’tez Stiggers, who was the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2023.

Saskatchewan ranked second in the CFL with 24 interceptions last season, Edmonton was first with 25. While he was in Toronto in 2023, the Argonauts ranked first in the league with 27 interceptions.

Bell played two seasons with the B.C. Lions and four in Calgary for the Stampeders. He earned a West Division all-star nod in 2015. During his CFL career, the six-foot, 180-pound cover man recorded 167 tackles, 16 pass knockdowns and four interceptions.

The Los Angeles native won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011 and Grey Cup in 2014. He played 13 games in the NFL, starting five, while recording 37 tackles, four pass knockdowns and three tackles for loss.

The Redblacks parted ways with Barron Miles after a 58-38 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final. That created an opening in the nation’s capital.