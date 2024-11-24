‘I’m a Toronto boy’: former CFL commissioner Mark Cohon reveals he roots for the Argonauts

Former CFL commissioner Mark Cohon has shed the veil of unbiased management and is relishing in the Toronto Argonauts’ latest Grey Cup victory.

“I’m happy for the Argos,” the 58-year-old sports executive told TSN 1050’s Game Play this week. “Listen, when I was the commissioner, I couldn’t cheer for someone. But I’m a Toronto boy, so ARRRGGOOOOS.”

Cohon, who was born in Chicago, Ill. but raised in Toronto, served as CFL commissioner from 2007 until 2015, enjoying one of the longest tenures of anyone in the role. He oversaw the signing of a record TV deal with TSN, the construction of several new stadiums, and the re-institution of a franchise in Ottawa.

However, it appears he’s always had a soft spot for the Argos, who captured their second Grey Cup in three years last Sunday in Vancouver. The Toronto defence picked off Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros four times to secure a 41-24 victory, as backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle held down the fort in the absence of injured starter Chad Kelly to be named the game’s MVP.

“It’s pretty amazing when you think about it. They’ve appeared in the Grey Cup, I think, seven times since 1989 and they’ve won every time,” Cohon remarked. “I mean, we’re talking about the Bombers as a dynasty, I think that’s a pretty good record for the Argos.”

The Argos are the oldest existing professional sports team in North America still using its original name and have won a record 19 Grey Cups. Eight of those championships can be directly tied to the efforts of general manager Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons, who won three rings as a player, one as the head coach, and has now added four as an executive.

According to Cohon, the affable Hall of Famer is just as smiley behind closed doors. Despite a strong competitive drive, he never witnessed him engage in a tirade or utter an expletive.

“No, I have not. Listen, there is an iron fist underneath that smile, I’ll tell you that, but I’ve never seen him get mad,” the ex-commish chuckled.

Cohon, who was recently appointed chairman of the board for the new Northern Super League, is not the first former commissioner to profess a team affiliation after stepping down. John Tory became mayor of Toronto, a job which included publicly supporting the Argos, while Larry Smith served as team president for the Alouettes and Doug Mitchell held an ownership stake in the Stampeders. Several other commissioners had notable ties to teams prior to taking the top job.

Current CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced last month that he would be retiring from the role as soon as a replacement is found and has said he is looking forward to returning to life as a fan. It remains to be seen if the Winnipeg native, who previously played for Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto, will be as bold as Cohon in expressing an official rooting interest.