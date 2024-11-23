Stampeders’ 2023 first-round pick Cole Tucker retires from CFL at 25

Canadian receiver Cole Tucker has announced his retirement from professional football after just two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

The 25-year-old pass catcher, who was raised in DeKalb, Ill. but qualified for National status due to his Canadian mother, was selected with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 CFL Draft. However, he struggled to become a consistent starter, being leap-frogged on the depth chart by third-round pick Clark Barnes.

“I would like to thank the Calgary Stampeders organization for giving me the opportunity to play professional football,” Tucker said in a statement. “I’ve loved my time in Calgary and wouldn’t trade it for the world. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, trainers and everyone behind the scenes for making my time here so memorable.”

In 26 career CFL games, Tucker caught 34 passes for 348 yards and one touchdown.The Northern Illinois product also appeared in one playoff game and had two catches for 13 yards.

“We thank Cole for his time in Calgary,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “Cole will be successful in whatever field he chooses. We wish him nothing but the best of luck in the future.”

Tucker played five seasons at Northern Illinois, catching 155 passes for 2,030 yards and 10 touchdowns. Notable players selected after him in the 2023 CFL Draft include defensive linemen Lwal Uguak and Noah Curtis, receiver Barnes, and offensive lineman Anthony Vandal.