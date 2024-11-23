B.C. Lions request permission to interview Riders’ OC Marc Mueller for head coach job: report

The B.C. Lions have requested permission to interview Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive coordinator Marc Mueller for their vacant head coach position, according to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Mueller was hired by the Riders ahead of the 2024 season and produced intriguing results in his first full season as an offensive play-caller. Despite missing star quarterback Trevor Harris for six games, Saskatchewan finished fourth in the CFL in both passing yards per game and offensive points scored. The team qualified for the postseason for the first time in two years during his tenure and advanced to the West Final, knocking off the Lions in the process.

Prior to joining his hometown team, the Regina native spent a decade on the staff of the Calgary Stampeders, winning two Grey Cups. He began as a defensive assistant in 2014, before transitioning to running backs coach (2015-2019) and later quarterbacks coach (2020-2023).

The 35-year-old also spent one season as the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, the University of Regina, where he suited up for six seasons (2007-2012) as a Canadian university QB. Mueller graduated from the Rams with several school records, including career completion percentage (62.1) and single-season pass attempts (310 in 2009), completions (182 in 2010) and completion percentage (67.8 in 2012).

Mueller is the grandson of legendary Roughriders’ quarterback Ron Lancaster. His father, Larry, was the Roughriders’ assistant general manager from 1989 to 1992.

The Lions fired head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell on Wednesday following a disappointing 9-9 season in which the team failed to host a playoff game. New GM Ryan Rigmaiden is expected to interview between eight to ten candidates for the vacant job beginning on Monday.

Offensive-minded candidates are rumoured to have a leg up in the hiring process, as current OC Jordan Maksymic is on an expiring contract and is expected to move on if he isn’t promoted internally. The 37-year-old has already lined up an interview for Edmonton’s head coaching vacancy, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have also requested to speak with him in the event that their offensive coordinator, Buck Pierce, lands the top job with the Lions or Elks.