Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke eyes upset of Ohio State in biggest NCAA game ever played by Canadian QB

The Indiana Hoosiers are two-score underdogs against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in what could be the most important college football game ever played by a Canadian quarterback.

Kurtis Rourke, who hails from Oakville, Ont., has led Indiana to the first 10-0 start in school history and a number five ranking by the College Football Playoff committee. The senior transfer from Ohio University will now face his toughest-ever test on the road against the No. 2 Buckeyes, whose only loss came by a single point against the No. 1 Oregon Ducks.

With an upset victory, the Hoosiers, who finished 3-9 last season prior to the arrival of Rourke and head coach Curt Cignetti, will all but assure themselves a berth in the Big Ten Championship game. While they are projected to qualify for the new 12-team College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome, a loss could dramatically influence their seeding.

Given the high stakes of the matchup, it is arguably the most significant game ever played by a Canadian quarterback in the NCAA. Ottawa native Jesse Palmer did lead the No. 3 Florida Gators against the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles on November 18, 2000, but he alternated frequently with freshman QB Rex Grossman. The Gators were also a pre-season top-10 team unlike the unheralded Hoosiers and already had a loss under their belt. A 30-7 defeat at the hands of the Seminoles eliminated their hopes of a BCS National title, though they went on to capture the SEC crown before losing to Miami in the Sugar Bowl.

Rourke’s hopes of a perfect season are still intact and his pro prospects are rising as a result. He has made nine starts, missing one game with a thumb injury, and has completed 171-of-238 passes (71.8 percent) for 2,410 yards, 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for 90 yards and two majors on the ground. The younger brother of B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is the top-rated prospect in the 2025 CFL Draft but is now expected to rise up NFL Draft boards in a weak QB class.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard has played one more game than Rourke, completing 186-of-255 passes (72.9 percent) for 2,484 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The pair rank second and third respectively in passer efficiency amongst FBS players, trailing only Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss.

Rourke is expected to be the only Canadian player in action for what many are billing as the game of the week in college football. Tight end Maxence LeBlanc of St-Bruno, Que. and punter Anthony Venneri of Hamilton, Ont. are both members of the Buckeyes but neither has participated in a game this year.

The No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (10-0) will visit the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) on Saturday, November 23 at 12:00 p.m. EST. More than 100,000 fans are expected to be in attendance at The Horseshoe in Columbus.