Grey Cup streaker fined $10,000, banned from BC Place: report

A woman who bared it all during the fourth quarter of the 111th Grey Cup has lost more than just her dignity.

According to a report from Rob Williams of Daily Hive Vancouver, the unnamed individual has been slapped with a maximum fine of $10,000 and banned from BC Place for life. PavCo, the provincial crown corporation that operates the stadium, confirmed both punishments in a statement to the publication.

“An attempt to enter the field of play is a breach of our code of conduct that we take very seriously. This infraction carries a penalty of a $10,000 fine and a ban from the venue. The decision to issue a ban or fine is at the discretion of BC Place and is implemented as deemed appropriate.”

The female streaker entered the field of play during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts sporting tan boots and carrying a dark grey trench coat, but wearing nothing else. Security moved passively to control the situation as she ran naked across the field, at one point tripping and falling. After retrieving her coat and what appeared to be a dropped cell phone, she raised her arms to a round of applause from the crowd before proceeding into the end zone to peacefully surrender to stadium officials.

Field intrusions of any kind — clothed or not — are strictly prohibited under BC Place’s guest policies. The Vancouver Police Department later told TMZ that the woman had been arrested and taken to hospital “for treatment related to drug and/or alcohol consumption.” No criminal charges are being pursued at this time.

The Argonauts went on to defeat the Bombers 41-24, capturing their 19th Grey Cup title as a franchise. An announced crowd of 52,349 was on hand to witness both the victory and the streaker’s nude escapades.