Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign kicker Sergio Castillo

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed kicker Sergio Castillo to a one-year contract extension. He was slated to become a free agent in February.

The 34-year-old made 51-of-64 field goal attempts this past year for an average of 79.7 percent. His average attempt distance was 39.2 yards, which was the longest in the CFL, and he also made 38-of-39 convert attempts.

Two of Castillo’s field goals were made from 60 yards out, making him the first player in league history to connect on two kicks of that distance in the same season. He also set a new team record for longest field goal while also named Winnipeg’s nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

The native of La Joya, Texas, is in his third stint with Winnipeg and has been in the CFL since 2015, save for a brief stint with the New York Jets in 2020. He has made 221-of-260 career field goal attempts for an average of 85.0 percent as a member of the Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, B.C. Lions, and Edmonton Elks.

Castillo was named All-West Division and All-CFL as a member of the Lions in 2019 and won a Grey Cup with the Blue Bombers in 2021.

The rest of Winnipeg’s free agent list can be found here.