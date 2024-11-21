Montreal Carabins lead the way with nine U Sports All-Canadians

The Montreal Carabins will not get a chance to defend their Vanier Cup title this weekend, but they remain the most highly decorated team in U Sports.

A whopping nine members of the Carabins were selected as All-Canadians on Thursday night, representing the country’s best at every position. Four members of the first team hailed from Montreal, including running back Lucas Bertet-Dembele, guard Alassane Diouf, defensive tackle Christopher Montas Fontenard, and defensive end Jeremiah Ojo.

The rival Laval Rouge et Or finished second with six players honoured, but had the last laugh by knocking off the Carabins in the Dunsmore Cup. The Vanier Cup contenders led the nation with five players on the first team, including receiver Olivier Cool, tight end Emeric Boutin, strong-side linebacker Justin Cloutier, cornerback Jordan Lessard, and special team coverage player Ndeki Garant-Doumambila.

The Yates Cup champion Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, who will square off against Laval for the national title on Saturday, had five total selections, including three on the first team. Quarterback Taylor Elgersma, receiver Ethan Jordan, and returner Tayshaun Jackson all received top honours. Other conference winners weren’t so well recognized, as the Loney Bowl champion Bishop’s Gaiters and Hardy Cup champion Regina Rams were recognized with just one second-team selection each.

Among the most notable omissions, Hec Crighton trophy finalist Jackson Tachinski of Manitoba and Justin Quirion of Bishop’s did not receive recognition at the quarterback position, losing out to fellow finalist Elgersma and Arnaud Desjardins of Laval. Western safety Jackson Findlay and Bishop’s halfback Alex MacDonald were also snubbed at their respective positions despite being finalists for the Presidents’ Trophy as the country’s top stand-up defensive player.

The full list of All-Canadian selections can be read below.

First Team All-Canadians

Offence

Pos | Athlete | University

QB Taylor Elgersma, Wilfrid Laurier University

RB Lucas Bertet-Dembele, Université de Montreal

RB Breydon Stubbs, University of Manitoba

REC Olivier Cool, Université Laval

REC Ethan Jordan, Wilfrid Laurier University

REC Seth Robertson, Western University

REC Daniel Wiebe, University of Saskatchewan

OT Erik Anderson, Western University

OT Sean Rowe, University of Manitoba

OG Alassane Diouf, Université de Montreal

OG Giordano Vaccaro, University of Manitoba

OC Anthony Horth, Université de Sherbrooke

FB/TE Emeric Boutin, Université Laval

Defence

DT Christopher Montas Fontenard, Université de Montreal

DT Darien Newell, Queen’s University

DE Jeremiah Ojo, Université de Montreal

DE Liam Reid, University of Calgary

LB Seth Hundeby, University of Saskatchewan

LB Justin Pace, Queen’s University

SAM Justin Cloutier, Université Laval

CB Jordan Lessard, Université Laval

CB Jerrell Cummings, University of British Columbia

HB Mendel Joseph, Concordia University

HB Robert Springer, University of Windsor

FS Nate Beauchemin, University of Calgary

Special Teams

K Ben Hadley, St. Francis Xavier University

P Michael Horvat, McMaster University

KR Tayshaun Jackson, Wilfrid Laurier University

RUSH Ndeki Garant-Doumambila, Université Laval

Second Team All-Canadians

Offence

QB Arnaud Desjardins, Université Laval

RB Jared Chisari, Queen’s University

RB Ryker Frank, University of Saskatchewan

REC Darius Simmons, McGill University

REC Enrique James Leclair, Université de Montreal

REC Kaseem Ferdinand, Carleton University

REC Sam Davenport, University of British Columbia

OT Alexandre Levac, Université de Montreal

OT Domenico Piazza, McGill University

OG Josh Rietveld, Wilfrid Laurier University

OG Mitchel Schechinger, University of Guelph

OC Alex Berwick, Western University

FB/TE Sebastian Parsalidis, Wilfrid Laurier University

Defence

DT Collin Kornelson, University of Manitoba

DT Brandon-James Poulin-Marques, Bishop’s University

DE Kolade Amusan, University of Windsor

DE Ifenna Onyeka, Carleton University

LB Mitchell Townsend, University of British Columbia

LB Harold Miessan, Université de Montreal

SAM Anthony Moretuzzo, University of Guelph

CB Richard Aduboffour, Western University

CB Istvan Assibo-Dadzie, University of Windsor

HB Jackson Sombach, University of Regina

HB Mack Bannatyne, University of Alberta

FS Elijah Cramaix, Université de Montreal

Special Teams

K Philippe Boyer, Université de Montreal

P Eric Maximuik, Concordia University

KR Alan Xiang, University of Alberta

RUSH Chase Henning, University of British Columbia

The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks will take on the Laval Rouge et Or in the 59th Vanier Cup on Saturday, November 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST at Richardson Memorial Stadium in Kingston, Ont.