Montreal Carabins lead the way with nine U Sports All-Canadians

The Montreal Carabins will not get a chance to defend their Vanier Cup title this weekend, but they remain the most highly decorated team in U Sports.
A whopping nine members of the Carabins were selected as All-Canadians on Thursday night, representing the country’s best at every position. Four members of the first team hailed from Montreal, including running back Lucas Bertet-Dembele, guard Alassane Diouf, defensive tackle Christopher Montas Fontenard, and defensive end Jeremiah Ojo.
The rival Laval Rouge et Or finished second with six players honoured, but had the last laugh by knocking off the Carabins in the Dunsmore Cup. The Vanier Cup contenders led the nation with five players on the first team, including receiver Olivier Cool, tight end Emeric Boutin, strong-side linebacker Justin Cloutier, cornerback Jordan Lessard, and special team coverage player Ndeki Garant-Doumambila.
The Yates Cup champion Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, who will square off against Laval for the national title on Saturday, had five total selections, including three on the first team. Quarterback Taylor Elgersma, receiver Ethan Jordan, and returner Tayshaun Jackson all received top honours. Other conference winners weren’t so well recognized, as the Loney Bowl champion Bishop’s Gaiters and Hardy Cup champion Regina Rams were recognized with just one second-team selection each.
Among the most notable omissions, Hec Crighton trophy finalist Jackson Tachinski of Manitoba and Justin Quirion of Bishop’s did not receive recognition at the quarterback position, losing out to fellow finalist Elgersma and Arnaud Desjardins of Laval. Western safety Jackson Findlay and Bishop’s halfback Alex MacDonald were also snubbed at their respective positions despite being finalists for the Presidents’ Trophy as the country’s top stand-up defensive player.
The full list of All-Canadian selections can be read below.
First Team All-Canadians
Offence
Pos | Athlete | University
QB Taylor Elgersma, Wilfrid Laurier University
RB Lucas Bertet-Dembele, Université de Montreal
RB Breydon Stubbs, University of Manitoba
REC Olivier Cool, Université Laval
REC Ethan Jordan, Wilfrid Laurier University
REC Seth Robertson, Western University
REC Daniel Wiebe, University of Saskatchewan
OT Erik Anderson, Western University
OT Sean Rowe, University of Manitoba
OG Alassane Diouf, Université de Montreal
OG Giordano Vaccaro, University of Manitoba
OC Anthony Horth, Université de Sherbrooke
FB/TE Emeric Boutin, Université Laval
Defence
DT Christopher Montas Fontenard, Université de Montreal
DT Darien Newell, Queen’s University
DE Jeremiah Ojo, Université de Montreal
DE Liam Reid, University of Calgary
LB Seth Hundeby, University of Saskatchewan
LB Justin Pace, Queen’s University
SAM Justin Cloutier, Université Laval
CB Jordan Lessard, Université Laval
CB Jerrell Cummings, University of British Columbia
HB Mendel Joseph, Concordia University
HB Robert Springer, University of Windsor
FS Nate Beauchemin, University of Calgary
Special Teams
K Ben Hadley, St. Francis Xavier University
P Michael Horvat, McMaster University
KR Tayshaun Jackson, Wilfrid Laurier University
RUSH Ndeki Garant-Doumambila, Université Laval
Second Team All-Canadians
Offence
QB Arnaud Desjardins, Université Laval
RB Jared Chisari, Queen’s University
RB Ryker Frank, University of Saskatchewan
REC Darius Simmons, McGill University
REC Enrique James Leclair, Université de Montreal
REC Kaseem Ferdinand, Carleton University
REC Sam Davenport, University of British Columbia
OT Alexandre Levac, Université de Montreal
OT Domenico Piazza, McGill University
OG Josh Rietveld, Wilfrid Laurier University
OG Mitchel Schechinger, University of Guelph
OC Alex Berwick, Western University
FB/TE Sebastian Parsalidis, Wilfrid Laurier University
Defence
DT Collin Kornelson, University of Manitoba
DT Brandon-James Poulin-Marques, Bishop’s University
DE Kolade Amusan, University of Windsor
DE Ifenna Onyeka, Carleton University
LB Mitchell Townsend, University of British Columbia
LB Harold Miessan, Université de Montreal
SAM Anthony Moretuzzo, University of Guelph
CB Richard Aduboffour, Western University
CB Istvan Assibo-Dadzie, University of Windsor
HB Jackson Sombach, University of Regina
HB Mack Bannatyne, University of Alberta
FS Elijah Cramaix, Université de Montreal
Special Teams
K Philippe Boyer, Université de Montreal
P Eric Maximuik, Concordia University
KR Alan Xiang, University of Alberta
RUSH Chase Henning, University of British Columbia
The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks will take on the Laval Rouge et Or in the 59th Vanier Cup on Saturday, November 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST at Richardson Memorial Stadium in Kingston, Ont.