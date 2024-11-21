Montreal Alouettes re-sign kicker Jose Maltos through 2026

The Montreal Alouettes have re-signed Global kicker Jose Maltos through the 2026 season.

The 33-year-old native of Monterrey, Nuevo León in Mexico, had a brief stint with the B.C. Lions in 2018 before joining the Ottawa Redblacks the following year as the second overall pick in the now-defunct CFL-LFA draft.

Maltos made 33-of-36 field goal attempts this past season after taking over kicking duties from the injured David Côté, posting a success rate of 91.7. He had a long of 53 yards, made 22-of-24 on convert attempts, and recorded 45 kickoffs for 2,880 yards.

“Jose went from the practice squad to a regular player in the middle of the season,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “He delivered every time he was called upon, and he did so with unwavering consistency. Pressure seems to motivate him. He deserves all the success he’s had.”

