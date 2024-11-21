Man convicted of second-degree murder in shooting death of CFL player Christian Saulsberry

A Memphis man has been found guilty in the murder of Edmonton Elks’ returner Christian Saulsberry.

Mark McDaniel was convicted of second-degree murder on Thursday for the shooting death of Saulsberry, who was just 25. The verdict came after a three-day trial.

“This was not an accident,” DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton said following the trial. “This was a reckless, cowardly act by a Memphis man who came to DeSoto County with the intent to cause harm. Christian Saulsberry was a young man with a bright future, and now he is gone, senselessly killed by someone who couldn’t control his own violent impulses.”

Saulsberry was shot and killed in Walls, Miss. on Dec. 17, 2022, after he was hit by stray bullets fired by McDaniel at a house party. Eyewitnesses testified during the trial that the accused was intoxicated and acting erratically, resulting in a physical altercation with the host. McDaniel then left to retrieve a firearm and fired indiscriminately into the crowd, striking the victim twice in the back. Saulsberry was not involved in the preceding altercation.

Saulsberry signed with Edmonton in May 2022 and was cut at the end of training camp. He joined the team’s practice roster in mid-August and was added to the roster two weeks later before becoming the club’s primary kick returner.

The native of Southaven, Miss. dressed for eight games with the Elks and recorded 19 punt returns for 235 yards, 34 kickoff returns for 635 yards, three missed field goal returns for 78 yards, one carry for seven yards, and one reception for 17 yards. He finished 26th league-wide in combined yardage despite playing only eight games during the 2022 season.

“McDaniel’s violent actions were senseless, and the impact on Christian’s family is immeasurable,” Barton continued. “While nothing can undo the pain this family has suffered, today’s verdict ensures that justice has been done. We hope this brings some semblance of closure, though the wound left by the loss of such a bright, young life will never fully heal.”

McDaniel is scheduled to be sentenced on December 17 — two years to the day after Saulsberry was killed. His crime carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.