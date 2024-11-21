Hamilton Tiger-Cats to interview Winnipeg’s Ted Goveia, Danny McManus for GM job

According to sources, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have received permission to interview Ted Goveia and Danny McManus for their vacant general manager position. TSN’s Farhan Lalji was the first to report.

The two personnel men have been the assistant general managers of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers since they were hired together in 2014.

Goveia, who also serves as the team’s director of player personnel, spent 15 years coaching at the U Sports level at Mount Allison University, McMaster University, and the University of British Columbia. He got his first CFL job with the Toronto Argonauts in 2010 and served in multiple roles with the team, including running backs coach, director of Canadian scouting, and director of player personnel.

The native of Burlington, Ont. has won three Grey Cups, including two with Winnipeg.

McManus played 17 seasons in the CFL as a member of the Blue Bombers, B.C. Lions, Edmonton Football Team, Tiger-Cats, and Calgary Stampeders, throwing for 53,239 yards, 259 touchdowns, and 281 interceptions. He remains Hamilton’s all-time franchise leader in passing yardage, completions, attempts, and touchdown passes and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

The 59-year-old, who also serves as Winnipeg’s director of U.S. scouting, worked as a scout for the Tiger-Cats for five years before being hired by the Blue Bombers. The native of Dania Beach, Fla. still resides full-time in his home state. McManus has won five Grey Cups — three as a player and two in personnel.

Per sources, Hamilton is expected to interview around 10 candidates for their GM job.