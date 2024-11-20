The Toronto Argonauts’ potential 2025 free agent list

The Toronto Argonauts are Grey Cup champions for the second time in three years after upsetting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24 in Vancouver.
The team overcame considerable challenges to win the CFL’s title game, including a nine-game suspension and broken leg to franchise quarterback Chad Kelly, long-term midseason injuries to defensive stars Folarin Orimolade and Wynton McManis, a road game in the East Final, and long odds in the Grey Cup.
The first step to repeating in 2025 will be keeping the core intact as several key players are currently set to become free agents this coming off-season.
Quarterbacks
Nick Arbuckle (A)
Cameron Dukes (A)
Running backs
Ka’Deem Carey (A)
Fullbacks
Brandon Calver (N)
Receivers
Damonte Coxie (A)
Janarion Grant (A)
Offensive linemen
Landon Rice (N)
Isiah Cage (A)
Gregor MacKellar (N)
Defensive linemen
Jared Brinkman (A)
Jake Ceresna (A)
Robbie Smith (N)
Woody Baron (A)
Linebackers
Wynton McManis (A)
Fraser Sopik (N)
Malik Clements (A)
Defensive backs
Tunde Adeleke (N)
DaShaun Amos (A)
Kerfalla Exume (N)
Tarvarus McFadden (A)
Robert Priester (A)
Royce Metchie (N)
Jamie Harry (N)
Specialists
John Haggerty (G)