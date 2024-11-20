Chad Kelly attends Argos’ Grey Cup rally, remembers being cussed out by Ryan Dinwiddie

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly could not fly to attend his team’s 111th Grey Cup win in person, but he was at the Double Blue rally to celebrate the franchise’s 19th CFL championship on Tuesday.

Kelly broke the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg during the East Final on Saturday, Nov. 9 and had surgery immediately. He used crutches to join his teammates outside Scotiabank Arena for their celebration.

“Y’all don’t even know how good this feels to be up right now — for real,” Kelly said. “Hopefully, we’re going for that third next year. I’m telling you right now, we’re gonna do it. We’re gonna do it. We’re gonna run that back next year!”

After returning from a nine-game suspension for violating the league’s gender-based violence policy, the 30-year-old completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,451 yards with 10 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions while rushing 48 times for 214 yards and five majors. He started eight regular season games, producing a 5-3 record as well as two wins in the playoffs.

Kelly signed with Toronto in February 2022 following four years in the NFL. That campaign ended with Kelly completing four-of-six passes for 43 yards with a key 20-yard run late in the 109th Grey Cup, which the Argonauts won over the heavily-favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23. The Buffalo, N.Y. native recalled his first day wearing the Double Blue alongside head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

“He cussed me out and I couldn’t believe it. I was so sad and my heart was hurt, I didn’t know what to do after that, but I’m gonna tell you right now that it was the best thing that happened to me,” Kelly said.

“He knew what he had in me, I saw what I had in him and we were similar in many ways. We cared about the game in so many ways that our ego took over all the time, but we worked together freakin’ well and look what it got us: two championships in three years.”

Dinwiddie knew Kelly had an impressive resume coming to Canada. He’s seen young quarterbacks get ahead of themselves over his time in the CFL. The 43-year-old believed it would take 2015 first-team All-Southeastern Conference QB a year to become accustomed to the three-down game.

“I made sure he was coming in humble, which he was. I set the tone of how we work together. I got so much respect for Chad. He takes the hard coaching and I consider him very important, not only to the organization, but to my family — my kids love him,” Dinwiddie said while adding he treats Kelly like a big brother.

“I do care about them. They know I’m authentic, but at the same time you don’t always get along with your family members. There’s going to be some days where I’m getting after them and they got to understand it’s for the greater good.”

The 2023 Most Outstanding Player did not have a boot on his right foot, which shocked Dinwiddie. He estimated Kelly’s recovery timeline at three to four months and anticipates him being ready for training camp in 2025. Toronto’s franchise QB is scheduled to earn $625,000 in the upcoming season and the same in 2026.

“We are going to win and lose with Chad Kelly,” Dinwiddie said after the head coach affirmed his love for the QB with a big hug on stage as the loud Argonauts fan presence approved with a cheer.