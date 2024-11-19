The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ potential 2025 free agent list

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffered a heartbreaking Grey Cup loss for the third straight year, dropping a 41-24 decision to the Toronto Argonauts.

The veteran-laden roster has some key players under contract for next season, including franchise quarterback Zach Collaros and star running back Brady Oliveira, but 29 players are currently slated to become free agents in February.

Please note that “N” denotes nationals otherwise known as Canadians, “A” denotes Americans, and “G” denotes Globals.

Quarterback

Jake Dolegala (A)

Chris Streveler (A)

Running back

Johnny Augustine (N)

Fullback

Bailey Feltmate (N)

Receiver

Kenny Lawler (A)

Dalton Schoen (A)

Lucky Whitehead (A)

Offensive linemen

Stanley Bryant (A)

Liam Dobson (N)

Eric Lofton (A)

Patrick Neufeld (N)

Defensive linemen

Miles Fox (A)

TyJuan Garbutt (A)

Celestin Haba (A)

Willie Jefferson (A)

Jake Thomas (N)

Linebacker

Adam Bighill (A)

Brian Cole (A)

Shayne Gauthier (N)

Tony Jones (A)

Kyrie Wilson (A)

Defensive back

Brandon Alexander (A)

Tyrell Ford (N)

Noah Hallett (N)

Evan Holm (A)

Jamal Parker (A)

Nick Taylor (A)

Specialists

LS Mike Benson (N)

K Sergio Castillo (A)

Bryant, the club’s future Hall of Fame left tackle, told the media on Tuesday that he plans to play again next year. The native of Goldsboro, N.C., who was named All-CFL for the eighth time in his career this season, will turn 39 in May.

“I can’t go out like that,” he said. “This year was just very disappointing, I could say embarrassing how it happened. To get through all the adversity we went through this year — 0-4, 2-6, going on the road — and then getting back to the Grey Cup, and then the things that happened and how the score looked, I just feel like that’s not something that I can settle with and not try to compete and get back to it and win it.”

Streveler, Schoen, and Bighill, all of whom suffered torn ACLs this season, indicated they’re planning to play in 2025.

“I’d love to be back here, I love it here,” said Streveler, who is expecting a baby in January with his girlfriend, Taylor Anderson. “I think everyone knows how much I love this place. I love the culture, I love the guys in this locker room. I’d love to be back here.”

Schoen is hoping to be back to 100 percent at least a month before training camp gets underway. He’s optimistic that the injury won’t hurt him too badly in free agency, saying that’ll be “between the team or potential teams and my agent.”

Bighill, who lives in Winnipeg year-round, wouldn’t provide a firm timeline for his return but indicated he could be back sometime around May. He also said he hasn’t given “too much thought into” exploring free agency because he’s assuming he’ll get a deal done to return for a seventh season with the Blue Bombers.

Neufeld also said he has “full intentions” of being back in Winnipeg next season as a player, though he has yet to communicate that to head coach Mike O’Shea and general manager Kyle Walters.

Editor’s note: Nick Hallett is not a free agent, which was stated in a previous version of this article.