Toronto Argonauts’ Grey Cup rally set for Maple Leaf Square on Tuesday

For the second time in three years, Maple Leaf Square will play host to a Grey Cup rally.

The Toronto Argonauts will celebrate their victory in the 111th Grey Cup in the plaza on Tuesday, November 19 from 11 a.m. EST to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of the typical championship parade, the rally will feature remarks and speeches from organization leaders, special programming, giveaways, a live DJ and the team hoisting the Grey Cup trophy.

The event will be accompanied by road closures in the surrounding area. Fans are asked to plan accordingly.

The Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday night in Vancouver. The defence recorded four interceptions, including a pick-six from Robert Priester, to pull off the upset as 8.5-point underdogs.

Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who was starting in place of the injured Chad Kelly, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He completed 26-of-37 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win, which marked his first playoff start.

The Argonauts are owned by Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), which also owns the NHL’s Maple Leafs and NBA’s Raptors. The company co-developed Maple Leaf Square to be a public gathering place outside of Scotiabank Arena. It can host upwards of 5,000 fans.