‘That was a horrible line’: Argos used wide spread, long betting odds as Grey Cup motivation

The Toronto Argonauts were well aware of the lop-sided betting line in the 111th Grey Cup.

“That was a horrible line,” said running back Ka’Deem Carey. “Who’s watching football? Come on, they’ve got to do better than that.”

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened as touchdown favourites for the CFL’s championship game, reflecting uncertainty at the quarterback position after starter Chad Kelly suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in the East Final. The odds rose throughout the week to make the Argos as much as 10-point underdogs, before finally settling at +8.5 on game day.

“We knew that. We knew that,” nodded defensive end Folarin Orimolade when asked about the long odds.

“We were upset about it. We beat them twice during the year so we felt like when you do that in a championship game, it means they think they are way better than us. It definitely gave us motivation but at the end of the day, it was all about us and not really about them.”

Unlike their two previous matchups with Winnipeg, Toronto’s victory did not come down to a field goal or less. The Argos’ defence picked off Zach Collaros four times, including three in the fourth quarter while the Bombers’ QB battled a hand injury, to run away with a 41-24 win.

“I don’t know who bet on them but I feel sorry for them — they lost some money,” defensive end Robbie Smith quipped in the locker room, cigar in hand. “We used it as motivation.”

Benjie Franklin, DaShaun Amos, and Wynton McManis snagged interceptions, and Robert Priester took his pick back 61 yards for a defensive touchdown. Fraser Sopik also forced a fumble on special teams to set up points in what was a three-phase victory for the East Division champs.

“I think it all starts up front. When you’re scared of the rush that’s coming, you just start chucking it and our DBs — literally every playoff game, we scored a touchdown on defence,” Orimolade said. “I mean, Wynton McManis almost scored another one. We know as long as we hold up and keep on rushing, we’re gonna get a touchdown.”

Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle, whose presence in the lineup had caused the betting line to drop so dramatically, was named the Grey Cup MVP. He completed 26-of-37 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win, which marked his first playoff start. Most Valuable Canadian recipient Dejon Brissett led the team with just 45 yards receiving in a by-committee approach, while Carey ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

“This is the best team I’ve ever been a part of, and that’s just a period. It reminds me of my Pop Warner team when we went to Nationals and no one scored on us,” Carey said of the performance. “When you’ve got a great defence, a great special teams, all you gotta do is go out there and do your job. I’m not used to doing that. I’m used to trying to do too much, trying to be the star, but it feels great to just go out there and do your job, and contribute and win a ring.”

The win marked the Argos’ second Grey Cup title in three years, following up on their 2022 win — which also came against a favoured Winnipeg side. Smith was the hero of that game, blocking the final field goal, but said this victory was even sweeter.

“This feels better than the last and the next one will feel better than this one,” he smiled.

As for those who chose Winnipeg to cover the wide spread, the Boatmen will hold no grudges while paddling on top of champagne.

“That’s their fault. That means nothing to us,” Orimolade said, shaking his head. “We came to win the game. We go 1-0, that has been our motto all year.”