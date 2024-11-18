111th Grey Cup English TV ratings spike, French numbers drop with Argos-Bombers in CFL title game

The 111th Grey Cup between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers drew 3,385,800 average English-language viewers on television, per sources.

That marked a 19.9 percent year-over-year increase as the game was shown on TSN and CTV. Last year, the Grey Cup was shown only on TSN and had 2,823,900 English-language onlookers.

Ratings plummeted 79.2 percent on RDS, TSN’s French-language affiliate, checking in at 156,400. In 2023, the Montreal Alouettes helped push interest in Quebec as 752,600 people watched the team win.

With the two languages combined, Sunday’s game produced a 3,542,200 total TV audience, which was a 1.0 percent decrease from last year.

This year’s Grey Cup was viewed by 1,038,600 on TSN and CTV in the key 25-54 age demographic, which was 3.3 percent increase from 2023.

According to TSN, the total reach for the Grey Cup was 9.9 million viewers with 4.25 million tuning in for the Jonas Brothers halftime show.

The game drew 375,000 on CTV Toronto beating out the heavyweight NFL matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on CTV2, which garnered 303,000.

164,200 viewers watched Sunday Night Football on TSN2 as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Additionally, that game drew 113,000 viewers in Toronto on CTV2 and 40,000 in Vancouver.

2024 Grey Cup:

Winnipeg vs. Toronto — TSN and CTV 3,385,800, RDS 156,400 for 3,542,200 total

2023 Grey Cup:

Winnipeg vs. Montreal — TSN 2,823,900, RDS 752,600 for 3,576,500 total

2022 Grey Cup:

Toronto vs. Winnipeg — 3,121,000

2021 Grey Cup

Winnipeg vs. Hamilton — 2,873,000

2019 Grey Cup

Hamilton vs. Winnipeg — 3,682,600

2018 Grey Cup

Ottawa vs. Calgary — 3,132,000

2017 Grey Cup

Calgary vs. Toronto — 4,100,000

2016 Grey Cup

Calgary vs. Ottawa — 3,600,000

2015 Grey Cup

Ottawa vs. Edmonton — 4,100,000

2014 Grey Cup

Hamilton vs. Calgary — 4,100,000

2013 Grey Cup

Hamilton vs. Saskatchewan — 4,500,000

2012 Grey Cup

Calgary vs. Toronto — 5,500,000

2011 Grey Cup

Winnipeg vs. B.C. — 4,600,000

2010 Grey Cup

Saskatchewan vs. Montreal — 6,040,000

2009 Grey Cup

Saskatchewan vs. Montreal — 6,100,000