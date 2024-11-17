Xs and Argos Podcast: The Toronto Argonauts are your 2024 Grey Cup champions

By
Ben Grant
-

It was a full-team effort from the Toronto Argonauts as they secured their 19th Grey Cup championship with a 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Nick Arbuckle’s offence put up points, Wynton McManis’ defence played lights out football, Jack Cassar and Lirim Hajrullahu came up big on special teams, and the coaching staff had one heck of a game plan. Hosts Ben Grant and JB break down all the action from the 111th Grey Cup.

Ben Grant has been the radio colour analyst for the Toronto Argonauts since 2023 on TSN 1050 (Toronto). He coached high school football at Lorne Park Secondary School 2003-2018 and semi-pro football for the Northern Football Conference's GTA All-Stars 2018-2023.
