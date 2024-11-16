Winnipeg Blue Bombers set roster for 111th Grey Cup against Argonauts

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have set their roster for the 111th Grey Cup against the Toronto Argonauts at BC Place in Vancouver.

There were no surprise changes to the starting lineup, which has remained consistent from last week’s West Final. Canadian defensive backs Jake Kelly and Noah Hallett, neither of whom practiced this week due to knee injuries, will not dress, taking the number of defensive backs on Winnipeg’s depth chart from eleven to nine. Rookie fullback Michael Chris-Ike has also been moved off the roster as a healthy scratch.

Global linebacker Fabian Weitz, Canadian linebacker Max Charbonneau, and Canadian defensive tackle Kyle Samson have all been promoted to the active roster for Sunday, which could be an indication that defensive coordinator Jordan Younger is looking to stop the run with more defenders in the box. Samson, a rookie second-round pick out of UBC, hasn’t dressed for a game since the preseason.

Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky was a limited participant in practice with the Blue Bombers this week but will not dress. The 29-year-old hasn’t played since September, making 33 catches for 403 yards and one touchdown on the year.

American defensive linemen Jamal Woods and Devin Adams have all been left off the roster as healthy scratches. Other players who remain on Winnipeg’s long-term injured list include Adam Bighill, Dalton Schoen, Chris Streveler, and Jamal Parker.

The Blue Bombers will take on the Argonauts in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 17 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EST.