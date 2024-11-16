Toronto Argonauts set depth chart for 111th Grey Cup clash with Bombers

The Toronto Argonauts have set their depth chart for Sunday’s Grey Cup clash with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, offering no surprises.

The largest change comes at the quarterback position after star Chad Kelly suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in the East Final. The controversial former Most Outstanding Player has since undergone surgery and is not with the team as he embarks on six to nine months of rehab.

31-year-old backup Nick Arbuckle has been given the starting gig after going five-of-eight for 73 yards in relief last week. The Oxnard, Cal. native was 65-of-100 for 799 yards, four touchdowns, and three interception this season, supplanting Cameron Dukes as the team’s number two option. Bryan Scott, who was re-signed by the team earlier this week after being released earlier this year and spending time in Winnipeg, will dress as the third-stringer.

Defensively, the Argos have added some depth to the secondary for the big game. Rookie Canadian safety Tyshon Blackburn will dress behind starter Royce Metchie after recording four defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, and an interception in 17 games this year. Veteran American Robert Priester returns from injury to provide insurance at strong-side linebacker, having amassed 28 defensive tackle, a sack, and a forced fumble in 11 games this year.

National defensive back Jonathan Edouard has been returned to the practice roster after dressing last week. He’ll be joined by American receiver Jake Herslow, who scored a touchdown in the team’s East Semi-Final win over Ottawa.

The Argonauts will take on the Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 17 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EST from BC Place in Vancouver.