Laval Rouge et Or advance to Vanier Cup with Mitchell Bowl win over Regina Rams

The Laval Rouge et Or are going back to the Vanier Cup after knocking off the Regina Rams in the Mitchell Bowl by a score of 17-14.

The two sides battled to a 7-7 draw entering the fourth quarter, with both offences struggling to find their footing. After Laval kicked a go-ahead field goal, the Rams responded and Marshall Erichsen ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run to take the lead. However, Arnaud Desjardins marched the field with an 11-play, 85-yard drive and found Isaac Gaillardetz for a five-yard touchdown. Regina turned the ball over on downs on the following drive, allowing Laval to run out the clock.

Desjardins completed 26-34 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Olivier Cool led the team with 10 receptions for 147 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown catch in the first half, and was named the offensive player of the game. Defensive back Jordan Lessard was named defensive player of the game after collecting two tackles, two pass breakups and a fourth-quarter interception.

Rams quarterback Noah Pelletier completed 28-of-44 passes for 356 yards and one interception while battling through an injured shoulder. Michael Jourdan notched an interception and Jacob Tkachuk forced a fumble to keep the game close.

Regina went 3-5 during the regular season, narrowly making the playoffs as the fourth seed in the Canada West. They pulled upsets over the top-seeded Manitoba Bisons and provincial rival Saskatchewan Huskies to advance to the national level. They have appeared in the Vanier Cup game just once in school history, losing 42-39 to the Ottawa Gee-Gees in 2000.

Laval went 7-1 this season, topping the RSEQ with a victory over the Montreal Carabins in the Dunsmore Cup. The Rouge et Or have played in 13 Vanier Cup games and won 11, last hoisting the trophy in 2022.

The Rouge et Or will meet the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks in the Vanier Cup on Saturday, November 23 at Richardson Memorial Stadium in Kingston, Ont.