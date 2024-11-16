Laurier Golden Hawks advance to Vanier Cup with Uteck Bowl win over Bishop’s

The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks are going to the Vanier Cup for the first time since 2005 after knocking off the Bishop’s Gaiters in the Uteck Bowl by a score of 48-24.

Taylor Elgersma — the favourite to win this year’s Hec Crighton Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top player in U Sports football — had an exceptional performance, completing 30-of-34 pass attempts for 452 yards and five touchdowns. His favourite target was Mississauga, Ont. native Ryan Hughes, who made eight catches for 212 yards and three scores.

Wilfrid Laurier held a 34-3 lead at halftime and never looked back, wracking up 607 yards of net offence. The Golden Hawks held Bishop’s to 374 yards of net offence as Matteo Laquintana made two sacks and Johari Hastings recorded an interception. Justin Quirion, a native of Saint-Georges, Que., completed 18-of-31 pass attempts for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick in the loss.

Elgersma was named the offensive player of the game, while Hastings was recognized as the defensive player of the game.

Bishop’s went 8-0 during the regular season to finish atop Atlantic University Sports (AUS) and completed a 25-22 comeback win in triple overtime over the Saint Mary’s Huskies in the Loney Bowl to advance to the national level. No team from the AUS has won the Mitchell Bowl or the Uteck Bowl — the two U Sports national semifinals — since 2007.

The Golden Hawks, who finished the regular season a perfect 8-0 in Ontario University Athletics (OUA), haven’t won the Vanier Cup since 2005 when they beat the Saskatchewan Huskies 24-23 at Ivor Wynne Stadium in Hamilton.

The team will meet the winner of the Mitchell Bowl, which will be played on Saturday afternoon between the Laval Rouge et Or and Regina Rams, next week at Richardson Memorial Stadium in Kingston, Ont.