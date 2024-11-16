Jonas Brothers on watching CFL playoff highlights: ‘We’ve seen some broken legs’

The Jonas Brothers are set to play the halftime show during the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver and are slowly familiarizing themselves with the Canadian game.

“We’re very excited to be here. I was just watching ’30-Minute Countdown,’ all the highlights of the playoffs, that was very exciting,” said Joe Jonas. “Saw some good playoffs, saw some broken legs, but this is a very exciting day tomorrow. It’s an exciting day today. You can feel the energy in the city even if it’s raining. We’re honoured that they would ask three American guys to play the Cup. We’re thrilled and we can’t wait to perform.”

For clarity, ’30-Minute Countdown’ doesn’t exist. It seems safe to speculate that Joe was referring to ‘CFL Playoffs in 30,’ an abridged version of select playoff games TSN has been broadcasting ahead of the Grey Cup. It appears the highlights Joe viewed included clips from the East Final, given that he saw the replay of Chad Kelly suffering a broken leg.

The internationally renowned band, which includes real-life brothers Joe, Nick, and Kevin, gave a diplomatic answer when asked who would win Sunday’s big game.

“Anything can happen, I think really we want to see a close game,” said Joe. “I feel like that’s what anyone wants to see tomorrow. I think we’re going to predict a high-scoring game tomorrow.”

“A high-scoring, close game — the network is going to love that,” said Nick. “We’d love to see a close and exciting game, we’d love to see everyone stay safe — obviously, injuries have been a big theme going into this, and so staying safe and healthy is most important.”

The brothers spoke highly of Vancouver and fondly remembered the time they spent near Toronto, which Kevin referred to as “the other coast,” shooting Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam during the early part of their careers. They declined to comment regarding whether or not any songs from the films would be played during Sunday’s halftime show.

“(Playing at the Grey Cup) feels like a perfect fit for us to be part of an event like that that’s so meaningful to people here in Canada. We love Canada and we’re so excited to see our first Canadian Football League game,” said Nick.

“We’re all about family, we’re all about connection. A big part of our upbringing was American football and growing up in New Jersey, we became Giants fans while our dad was a Dallas Cowboys fan. It’s just that thing that, even if you’re on opposing sides, you come together and celebrate a great game.”