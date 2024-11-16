3DownNation CFL picks: Bombers heavily-favoured over Argos in 111th Grey Cup

After six months of build-up, the 111th Grey Cup is finally upon us.

3DownNation has already handed out its trophy for the 2024 season, as Toronto contributor Ben Grant has clinched the straight-up picks title with a 54-29-2 record to date. He remains tied with Saskatchewan’s Joel Gasson at 49-36 against the spread, with Canada’s biggest party set to be the deciding selection.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the Grey Cup game.

Sunday, Nov. 17: Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — 6:00 p.m. EST

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are back in the Grey Cup game for a fifth straight season, becoming just the fourth team in the trophy’s illustrious history to achieve that feat. It could be a dynasty-defining moment for the club as they look to bounce back from consecutive losses in 2022 and 2023. The first of those came against these same Toronto Argonauts, albeit under very different circumstances.

The Double Blue are heavy underdogs after controversial star quarterback Chad Kelly broke his leg late in the East Final, leaving journeyman backup Nick Arbuckle at the helm. The 31-year-old was a late training camp addition after nearly retiring this offseason and has seen limited action, though he was at the controls for the majority of one of Toronto’s early season victories over Winnipeg.

The Argos took both regular-season meetings between the teams by three points or less, with neither side scoring more than 16 in any one game. Toronto has found ways to eke out close games with touchdowns on defensive or special teams from electric returner Janarion Grant. The Bombers can grind out tough contests thanks to running back Brady Oliveira, who became the fourth Canadian to win Most Outstanding Player on Thursday. However, this game could come down to the effects of the Argos’ vaunted pass rush which will be tasked with disrupting Zach Collaros after an exceptional West Final outing.

ABBOTT: Toronto’s path to victory in this game includes lots of pressure on Zach Collaros, a bushel of defensive takeaways, and at least one non-offensive touchdown. However, the margin for error is as thin as a whisker with Nick Arbuckle managing the game against an elite defence. Recent history has me skittish but give me the Bombers by a score.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: My record this season has been abysmal and so I have no reason to try and protect it. Let’s see Nick Arbuckle weave some Grey Cup magic and pull off the massive upset.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

DURRELL: I think Toronto has a chance, but I can’t imagine this veteran group of Bomber players will let another opportunity slip through their fingers. I think Zach Collaros is primed for his signature Grey Cup moment and will carry over his dominant performance from the West Final into Sunday.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: This pick is less because I think Nick Arbuckle can’t (his supporting cast is excellent), and more because I believe in the Bombers’ offensive line. I know the Argos have had Winnipeg’s number in recent contests, but Mike O’Shea’s squad cements their dynasty status with this win. All that said, it won’t be a two-score win.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: This time around, it does feel different for the Bombers. Toronto is very capable of winning this game, and I believe they always have a great defensive game plan against Winnipeg. I think Winnipeg finds a way. The spread is a lot but I can’t settle for a tie with Ben.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GRANT: The Argos have won four of their last six games against Winnipeg, two of which featured Nick Arbuckle at the helm. This is also a better defensive unit than Arbuckle had to support him in either win, the most recent of which went down without Orimolade, Brinkman, or Williams on the defensive line. It will be a close game that could go either way, but the spread is absurd.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Argos have a good fighting spirit and will find a way to keep it close until the end. However, I feel Zach Collaros is going to perform some magic to win the game for the Blue Bombers and cement their dynasty once and for all.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: The longer I’ve been in Vancouver, the less I think this game is going to be close. The Blue Bombers realize they let two great opportunities slip by in the last two Grey Cups and this could be their last chance to cement their status as a dynasty. If they avoid turning the ball over and control Janarion Grant, Winnipeg should win by double digits.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: The Bombers want to show that getting to the big game isn’t just their thing. Toronto has pulled off the upset before and their defence can turn the game on a dime. I don’t think it’s enough this time to take Winnipeg out after they’ve peaked at the right time.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: I have been looking for an angle to pick the Argos but I just don’t see it. This Bombers secondary is going to give Arbuckle all kinds of problems and Oliveira should have a big day against this Argos defence. And we’re due for a bit of a lopsided game.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 8, Toronto 2

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Toronto 6, Winnipeg 4

Most Valuable Canadian

ABBOTT: Tyrell Ford finally gets the awards love that he was so cruelly denied.

BALLANTINE: A pair of interceptions on the biggest stage steals the award from the MOP and lands it in the hungry arms of Royce Metchie.

DURRELL: The obvious choice is Brady Oliveira, but I think Tyrell Ford will greatly impact the Argos’ passing game.

FILOSO: Tyrell Ford snags a couple of Arbuckle passes to take this award.

GASSON: It’s pretty hard to bet against the guy who’s been the best Canadian in the league for a couple of seasons. That said, I’ll say Tyrell Ford takes the prize thanks to a game-changing play.

GRANT: I hope I’m wrong, but this game could be a field goal battle. If that’s the case, Lirim Hajrullahu, who went eight-for-eight in a game against Montreal earlier this year, could easily be the pick.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Brady Oliveira is a man on a mission right now. He will lead the Bombers in this one.

HODGE: Brady Oliveira took last week’s game personally against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and he’s doing the same on Sunday. The Winnipeg native wants to win a Grey Cup as a starter I wouldn’t bet against him.

HOSKINS: Give me the history-maker in the backfield to put up numbers. Brady Oliveira takes it.

KLEIN: Brady Oliveira should have a big night against an Argos defence that allowed 8.6 yards per carry to Walter Fletcher last week.

Most Valuable Player

ABBOTT: Zach Collaros finally played like an MVP last week. He’s about to do it again.

BALLANTINE: When upsets like this occur, it’s almost always on the QB. Give me Nick Arbuckle.

DURRELL: To go along with my game prediction, I think Zach Collaros will win his second Grey Cup MVP with a strong performance.

FILOSO: Since this is almost always a QB award, give me Zach Collaros.

GASSON: Offence could be at a premium in this one as that’s been the history between these two teams. Time to right the wrong from 2021 as Sergio Castillo is named MVP.

GRANT: I don’t think this game will follow a traditional path, so I’m ruling all skill players out for this award. Jake Ceresna will be a menace and could very well notch a pair of sacks and a game-deciding turnover, so I’m looking to him as a potential MVP candidate.

HERRERA-VERGARA: It’s Zach Collaros’ time. After some underachieving performances in the big game, this time will be different. He will silence his doubters.

HODGE: Only seven players in CFL history have won M.O.P. and Grey Cup M.V.P. in the same year. On Sunday, Brady Oliveira becomes the eighth.

HOSKINS: Kenny Lawler takes it home with a couple of touchdowns.

KLEIN: The weekend of Oliveira continues with a clean sweep. He’ll be undeniable.

Records to date (straight-up)

GRANT — 54-29-2

GASSON — 52-31-2

ABBOTT — 51-32-2

HOSKINS — 50-33-2

HERRERA-VERGARA — 49-34-2

FILOSO — 49-34-2

KLEIN — 48-35-2

DURRELL — 47-36-2

HODGE — 47-36-2

BALLANTINE — 37-46-2

Records to date (against the spread)

GRANT — 49-36

GASSON — 49-36

HODGE — 46-39

FILOSO — 44-41

HOSKINS — 42-43

DURRELL — 42-43

HERRERA-VERGARA — 41-44

ABBOTT — 41-44

KLEIN — 40-45

BALLANTINE — 32-53