Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ RB Brady Oliveira becomes fourth Canadian to win CFL Most Outstanding Player

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ running back Brady Oliveira has won the George Reed Most Outstanding Player award, becoming just the fourth Canadian player to ever receive the honour.

The native of Winnipeg joins Ottawa quarterback Russ Jackson (1963, ‘66, & ‘69), Ottawa tight end Tony Gabriel (1978), and Calgary running back Jon Cornish (2013) as the only homegrown players to receive the CFL’s highest honour. He beat out Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell in the voting by a 31-25 margin.

Oliveira carried the ball 239 times in 2024, racking up 1,353 yards and three touchdowns to lead the league in rushing. He also caught 57 passes for 476 yards and another score, topping the CFL in total yards from scrimmage.

The 27-year-old also took home the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian award for the second straight season, defeating Montreal Alouettes’ defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund by 55 votes to one. He is the sixth player to win that award in consecutive years and the ninth player to win multiple CFL awards in a single season.

Joining Oliveira in the winner’s circle was Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., who collected the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award after leading the CFL with eight interceptions and finishing fifth with 111 total defensive plays. The boundary halfback is just the second DB to win the award, joining Jovon Johnson in 2011. He beat out Montreal Alouettes’ linebacker Tyrice Beverette 35 votes to 21 and will take home a $3,000 bonus for the award.

The East Division champion Toronto Argonauts had a pair of winners as Ryan Hunter was named the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and Janarion Grant took home Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

Hunter, a native of North Bay, Ont., defeated Saskatchewan’s Logan Ferland by a 40-16 margin after splitting time at left guard and left tackle. He helped block for the league’s highest-scoring offence, powering the Argos to an average of 121.3 rushing yards per game.

Grant tallied four total return touchdowns this year – three on punts and one on kickoff – while adding another in the East Final. He compiled 2,162 combined yards and led the CFL with a 14.8-yard punt return average. The diminutive speedster will receive a $2,500 bonus after taking in 45 votes compared to 11 for B.C. Lions’ kicker Sean Whyte.

Most Outstanding Rookie went to Edmonton Elks’ linebacker Nick Anderson, who finished tied for the CFL lead with 111 defensive tackles. The Tulane product added three sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles in his inaugural CFL season, knocking off Hamilton receiver Shemar Bridges by a 43-13 margin.

Montreal Alouettes’ head coach Jason Maas was named the CFL’s Coach of the Year after leading his squad to a league-best 12-5-1 record. The reigning Grey Cup champion Alouettes clinched first place in the East Division for the first time since 2012 but fell to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Final. He is the fifth Alouette to win the award, receiving 30 votes compared to 26 for the runner-up, Saskatchewan’s Corey Mace.

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ long-snapper Jorgen Hus was the recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award, given to the Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to communities exhibited by those who have served in the Canadian armed forces. The Saskatoon native has made 127 school visits with the Rider Reading and Win with Wellness programs since 2023, as well as 27 additional community appearances.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ linebacker Adam Bighill was named the CFLPA’s Tom Pate Award for outstanding off-the-field contributions. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer missed the latter half of the season with injury but remains active in the community, helping out at the grassroots level with Recruit Ready, Football Manitoba, and the Manitoba Minor Football Association. He has also been a beacon for young people facing facial deformities, serving as president of the Making Faces Foundation.

B.C. Lions owner Amar Doman was the recipient of the Commissioner’s Awards, recognizing his role in re-energizing the province’s fanbase and investing in the football community. In three years since taking over the team, the building materials magnate has fueled consistent attendance growth with innovative outreach and marquee events, including sold-out kickoff concerts and this year’s Grey Cup festival.

In other non-player awards, CFL legal counsel Stephen Shamie was given the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award, recognizing 17 years of service advising the league. B.C. Lions’ vice president of business operations and marketing Carolyn Cody was honoured with the Jane Mawby Tribute Award, which recognizes an unsung but highly valued team or league employee. She has been a member of the Lions for 11 years, working her way up from the Sponsorship Servicing Team to her current position.

The CFL’s biggest award will be handed out on Sunday, November 17 when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts battle for the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver at 6:00 p.m. EST.