‘I’m not done’: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ LB Adam Bighill planning to play in 2025

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill confirmed on Thursday night that he isn’t ready to retire, reaffirming his intention to return to the field in 2025.

The 36-year-old indicated that he’s eight weeks post-surgery from a knee injury he suffered during the Labour Day Classic. He estimates he’s around one-quarter of the way through his recovery, which would put him on track to reach full health around the time training camp gets underway in the spring.

Bighill played in last year’s Grey Cup despite suffering a calf injury in the West Final that left him on crutches. He was clearly far from full health during the game but managed to record one tackle in a 28-24 loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

He won’t be in uniform when the Blue Bombers make their fifth straight Grey Cup appearance on Sunday, this time against the Toronto Argonauts.

“It’s tough not being out there but I’m just trying to enjoy this week from a different perspective and do everything I can still to help prepare the guys to be successful,” said Bighill. “There’s hardly anything I’ve ever not seen in terms of what an opponent is doing.

“I know what you need to do, how you need to do it, what you need to focus on to be successful, the keys that you need to look for from the other offence, and the personnel. I’m just helping my guys understand the little details that help them play faster.”

The twelve-year veteran has played 190 career regular season CFL games, making him one of the league’s most experienced players. He’s recorded 939 defensive tackles, 71 special teams tackles, 50 sacks, 15 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, and one touchdown, putting him on track to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

Bighill clearly takes a lot of pride in how much success the Blue Bombers have enjoyed this year, even when he’s been unable to take the field. The team is 8-1 without him in the lineup with the defence allowing only 14 points and 302 yards of net offence in the lone loss, which took place against Toronto on Oct. 11.

“Our operation in Winnipeg, the train just keeps going down the tracks. I’m not in one of the driving roles, unfortunately, at this point, but it’s next man up. What I feel good about is that I’ve helped build what those tracks look like in terms of a process — how we meet, how we think, how we work,” said Bighill.

“The guys have just done a great job locking into that and focusing into the process that we have, moving forward and not trying to take on a bigger role than they have to, just doing their role and doing it well.”

Bighill won the Tom Pate Memorial Award on Thursday night, adding to a resume that already includes three Grey Cups, three Most Outstanding Defensive Player awards, six All-CFL selections, and eight All-West Division selections. Unlike the other accolades, this one recognizes his off-field achievements.

The native of Montesano, Wa. is highly involved in the community, serving as a coach, speaker, and leader for organizations including Making Faces, Recruit Ready, Football Manitoba, and the Manitoba Minor Football Association. He has been giving of his time since he came to Winnipeg in 2018 and made the city his year-round home.

“I always felt weird being nominated or being up for this award because I always felt like it’s something you should do — be involved and help and be a part of the community,” he said. “I don’t feel like you need an award to do that or to be recognized, but it’s great to be recognized, especially because really the tradition of this award and the people that have won before me. It’s definitely an honour.”