‘Everything’s up for discussion’: B.C. Lions’ owner Amar Doman provides no clarity on head coach Rick Campbell’s future

The B.C. Lions have yet to make a decision on any changes to their coaching staff or front office after a disappointing 2024 season.

Speaking to the media after receiving the CFL Commissioner’s Award on Thursday night, team owner Amar Doman said that discussions still needed to take place about the future of those currently under the team’s employ.

“There’s going to be a bunch of sit-downs after the Grey Cup’s done to just kind of review. We just haven’t had that opportunity,” Doman said. “(Team president Duane Vienneau’s) been busy and it’s not an excuse. We just haven’t done the deep dive yet to kind of review the season and see what the future looks like.”

The Lions began the 2024 season as arguably the CFL’s hottest team, starting the year 5-1. After a five-game losing streak stalled momentum, the team struggled with consistency and finished 9-9, losing the chance to host a home playoff game. They eventually lost 28-19 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final, ending the dream of hoisting the Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver.

The Lions shelled out big money to bring in star players Nathan Rourke and Mathieu Betts mid-season, moves that are expected to put the team over the CFL salary cap and incur financial penalties for Doman. Neither addition paid off and the decision of head coach Rick Campbell to continue to start Rourke at quarterback after incumbent Vernon Adams Jr. returned from injury appeared to cause discontent in the locker room.

When asked specifically if Campbell’s job was in jeopardy, Doman did not deny that a change at head coach would be considered.

“Everything’s up for discussion after every season,” he said flatly.

Campbell, who also serves as the team’s co-general manager alongside Neil McEvoy, has been with the Lions since 2021 and has posted a 38-30 record at the helm, leading the team to two West Final appearances. His hiring pre-dates Doman’s tenure as owner, though he has previously been extended by the building materials mogul and remains under contract through 2025.

After reports surfaced that Lions’ director of player personnel and assistant general manager Ryan Rigmaiden declined to interview for the Elks’ vacant job earlier this week, speculation has swirled that the Spokane, Wash. native could be in line for a larger role in B.C. If true, his promotion could be part of substantial changes to football operations — both on the sideline and in the front office.

Doman would not provide a definitive timeline for when any changes would be announced, saying only that he was “about a week out” from being able to have the necessary conversations.

“I can’t answer that. I just know that there’s a bunch of things that we have to look at after the season we had and after every season. We just haven’t done it because we’re hosting Grey Cup,” Doman insisted.

“If we weren’t hosting Grey Cup and doing all these great things here and me receiving a nice award, we’d be deep into those discussions.”