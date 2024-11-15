CFL’s top rookie Nick Anderson won’t leave for NFL unless he’s ‘more than a name on a roster’

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie award can sometimes be a parting gift for players headed to greener pastures but Edmonton Elks’ linebacker Nick Anderson isn’t looking to force his way out the door.

The 24-year-old defender, who took home the trophy as the CFL’s top first-year player on Thursday night, knows that NFL opportunities may be in his future, but would need the right situation to leave Edmonton.

“Yes, that has been brought to my attention. It’s something that me and my agent have discussed. I’m just blessed to play football,” Anderson said. “Whether it’s up here, whether it’s the NFL, I want to go where I’m appreciated. I want to go where people see my value, people see my worth, and they see that in Edmonton. If an NFL team cannot match that or cannot exceed that, then I’m proud to be where I am.”

Anderson signed with Elks in March of 2024, eventually winning the starting weak-side linebacker job out of training camp. He formed a prolific duo with veteran middle linebacker Nyles Morgan, with the pair tying for the CFL lead in defensive tackles with 111. The rookie added three sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles to finish second in total defensive plays made.

The Vicksburg, Miss. native has another year remaining on his rookie contract with Edmonton, which will pay him just $73,000. However, he can take advantage of the CFL’s upcoming NFL window to work out with interested teams south of the border and potentially sign a futures contract following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL regular season.

“There have been teams that have reached out but like I said, I’m really just focused on them wanting me more than just to have a guy on the roster,” Anderson said. “Somebody that will come in and really have a role, because I’m making a name for myself in the CFL. If the NFL isn’t able to see what I bring to the table, then I’m good where I’m at.”

The Tulane University product put up impressive numbers over a four-year NCAA career with the Green Wave, racking up 283 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks in 50 games. However, he went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft for the same reason as so many other great CFL linebackers, lacking ideal height at a listed five-foot-11 and 242 pounds.

Anderson signed as an undrafted free agent with the nearby New Orleans Saints but was released following training camp. After a season out of action, he found a new opportunity in the former City of Champions but had little understanding of what that would entail.

“My first time watching the CFL game was about two weeks (before his arrival) on YouTube at about 11:30 p.m. trying to figure out what was going on up here,” Anderson laughed. “Down south, you’re not really educated on the Canadian Football League. You know that it’s up there, you know that it’s had its greats, but they don’t do a great job, I feel like, of really telling you about the opportunities that this league has to offer.”

“The talent up here is amazing. There are guys up here that have never played down south, but could give the guys down south a run for their money, for sure. To come up here and be on this level and be able to see the talent that this league has, the opportunities that this league has to offer was a true blessing, man, because I didn’t know and I’m glad I do now.”

Last year’s Most Outstanding Rookie winner, then-Toronto Argonauts’ defensive back Qwan’tez Stiggers, was one of the feel-good stories of the offseason, becoming a fifth-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft. Anderson won’t have that level of attention as he tests the free agent waters but hopes to find a team willing to commit to him in a similar way — either verbally or financially.

“I am a man of my word so I hope that whoever I come in contact with is the same way. But at the end of the day, this is a business and money does talk,” he said. “I’m just blessed either way it goes. Blessed to play football, blessed to play this game, and very grateful.”