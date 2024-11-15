2024 CFLPA all-star team does not include Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Ryan Hunter

The Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) has unveiled their 2024 all-star team, featuring a few glaring changes from the official CFL list.

The most stunning choice came along the offensive line, where neither Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman winner Ryan Hunter nor runner-up Logan Ferland made the team. Brandon Revenberg of the Ticats and Drew Desjarlais of the Redblacks were selected in their place as the two offensive guards.

Unlike the All-CFL team, which is assembled by weighting votes from fans, media members, and the league’s nine head coaches, CFLPA all-stars are selected by their peers. Individual CFL players vote on the position group that they directly match up against. This year saw record participation, with 447 ballots cast across the nine member clubs.

The Toronto Argonauts led the way with five selections on this year’s team, followed closely by four each for Winnipeg, Montreal, B.C., Hamilton, and Ottawa. Edmonton and Saskatchewan each had two selections, while the Calgary Stampeders were the only team not honoured.

The full list of CFLPA all-stars can be found below. All players who were also selected for the All-CFL team are marked with an asterisk.

Defence

DE: Folarin Orimolade (TOR)

DE: Willie Jefferson (WPG)*

DT: Jake Ceresna (TOR)*

DT: Mustafa Johnson (MTL)

WLB: Tyrice Beverette (MTL)*

MLB: Wynton McManis (TOR)

SLB: Adarius Pickett (OTT)

CB: Tyrell Ford (WPG)*

CB: Jamal Peters (HAM)

HB: Rolan Milligan (SSK)*

HB: Damon Webb (OTT)*

S: Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)*

Offence

QB: Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)*

FB: David Mackie (BC)

RB: Brady Oliveira (WPG)*

C: David Beard (HAM)*

G: Brandon Revenberg (HAM)

G: Drew Desjarlais (OTT)

T: Dejon Allen (TOR)*

T: Stanley Bryant (WPG)*

SB: Justin McInnis (BC)*

SB: Justin Hardy (OTT)*

WR: Eugene Lewis (EDM)*

WR: Alexander Hollins (BC)

Special

K: Sean Whyte (BC)*

P: Jake Julien (EDM)*

LS: Jorgen Hus (SSK)

ST: Janarion Grant (TOR)*

Coach: Jason Maas (MTL)