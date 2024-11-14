Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube switches CFL loyalty from Blue Bombers to Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts have gained a high-profile fan ahead of this weekend’s Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“I am (an Argonauts fan) now,” Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube told TSN with a laugh. “I’ve followed the CFL since I was growing up. Growing up in Canada, I watched CFL football as a young kid and I’d go and screw around outside with a football and all that. As you grow older, you start watching NFL and things like that but I’ve still got some very good interest in it and I wish them all the best.”

Berube was born in Calahoo, Alta., a tiny hamlet located just northwest of Edmonton. He was a fan of the Blue Bombers, though he also cheered for his hometown team as Warren Moon repeatedly led them to Grey Cup championships.

The 58-year-old is in his first year with the Maple Leafs following the club’s firing of Sheldon Keefe. He previously served in the same role with the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues, posting a record of 281-190-72 and winning a Stanley Cup in 2019.

Toronto currently sits second in the NHL’s Atlantic Division with a record of 10-6-2. The team is a sister club of the Argonauts as both franchises are owned by Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE).

The Argonauts will take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 17 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. EST.