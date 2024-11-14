Ben Major named head referee for 111th Grey Cup between Argos, Bombers

The 2024 season’s top 10 highest-rated Canadian Football League officials have been named as the crew for the 11th Grey Cup.’

Ben Major leads the group as the head referee. He’ll wear No. 31 while officiating his eighth Grey Cup to go along with 335 games and 19 seasons.

The rest of his squad are as follows:

Umpire | No. 45 | Adam Paradowski

11th season | 160 games | 1st Grey Cup

Down Judge | No. 19 | Chris Shapka

10th season | 172 games | 4th Grey Cup

Line Judge | No. 81 | Walt Hawrysh

8th season | 125 games | 2nd Grey Cup

Side Judge | No. 65 | Iain Cropper

8th season | 88 games | 1st Grey Cup

Back Judge | No. 40 | Kevin Riopel

7th season | 76 games | 2nd Grey Cup

Field Judge | No. 73 | Brian Chrupalo

19th season | 314 games | 7th Grey Cup

Backup Referee | No. 28 | Andre Proulx

26th season | 444 games | 10th Grey Cup

Backup Official | No. 49 | Jordan Titosky

8th season | 87 games | 1st Grey Cup

Backup Official | No. 46 | Rob Skaggs

22nd season | 366 games | 7th Grey Cup

The crew will be supported by an off-field officiating staff: