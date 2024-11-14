Ben Major named head referee for 111th Grey Cup between Argos, Bombers

The 2024 season’s top 10 highest-rated Canadian Football League officials have been named as the crew for the 11th Grey Cup.’
Ben Major leads the group as the head referee. He’ll wear No. 31 while officiating his eighth Grey Cup to go along with 335 games and 19 seasons.
The rest of his squad are as follows:
Umpire | No. 45 | Adam Paradowski
- 11th season | 160 games | 1st Grey Cup
Down Judge | No. 19 | Chris Shapka
- 10th season | 172 games | 4th Grey Cup
Line Judge | No. 81 | Walt Hawrysh
- 8th season | 125 games | 2nd Grey Cup
Side Judge | No. 65 | Iain Cropper
- 8th season | 88 games | 1st Grey Cup
Back Judge | No. 40 | Kevin Riopel
- 7th season | 76 games | 2nd Grey Cup
Field Judge | No. 73 | Brian Chrupalo
- 19th season | 314 games | 7th Grey Cup
Backup Referee | No. 28 | Andre Proulx
- 26th season | 444 games | 10th Grey Cup
Backup Official | No. 49 | Jordan Titosky
- 8th season | 87 games | 1st Grey Cup
Backup Official | No. 46 | Rob Skaggs
- 22nd season | 366 games | 7th Grey Cup
The crew will be supported by an off-field officiating staff:
- Vice-President, Officiating – Darren Hackwood
- Senior Manager, Football & Officiating Development – Laurence Pontbriand
- Supervisor, Officiating – Carey Anderson
- Manager, Officiating and Replay Official – Al Bradbury
- Video Official – Dave Foxcroft
- Video Official – Andy Fantuz