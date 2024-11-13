Why Janarion Grant didn’t return to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Star return specialist Janarion Grant is set to face his old team in this year’s Grey Cup as the Toronto Argonauts face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Vancouver.

The Blue Bombers have managed to keep most of its roster intact since becoming a perennial Grey Cup contender, which is why it came as a surprise that Grant left the team this past off-season. The timing was also curious as the native of Fort Trilby, Fla. didn’t join the Argonauts until late May, well after training camps had already gotten underway.

Winnipeg general manager Kyle Walters had previously indicated that Grant wasn’t responsive when free agency started, which is why a deal didn’t get done. The elusive returner denied that during Grey Cup media day on Wednesday, claiming there was plenty of communication between himself and the team.

“We talked. (Walters) talked to my agent and everything like that, it’s just how the business side of it went down, but I definitely communicated with him,” said Grant. “(There were) no communication issues.”

On Wednesday, 3DownNation spoke to Robert Roche, Grant’s contract advisor, who confirmed there were conversations between himself and Winnipeg regarding an extension around the time free agency got underway, though no deal was reached. A few other teams expressed interest in Grant’s services, though he ultimately decided that Toronto was the best fit for him.

Roche, who is based in Chatham, N.J., isn’t certified by the CFLPA. As such, he can’t officially negotiate contracts on behalf of players, acting instead in a more advisory role. This added a wrinkle to negotiations with Winnipeg as Grant needed to finalize the deal himself before officially signing a contract.

“If there was an offer made in February that didn’t get done, I don’t recall it like that. I always recall Rob and I having conversations about, ‘Can we get a hold of Janarion?’ That’s never quite as easy as it seems sometimes with other players,” said Walters.

“In most years, Janarion kind of keeps to himself and decompresses during the off-season before things pick up. There is a bit of an added twist without a (certified) agent. To hammer out a deal, Janarion has to get involved to finalize things.”

It seems Grant wasn’t satisfied with the money he was offered by the Blue Bombers this off-season. Curiously, he signed for $90,000 in Toronto this year, which is less than he made with Winnipeg in 2023.

“It was just the business side of it, that’s what it is,” said Grant. “They know I have love for them and I know they have love me. If not, I would know.”

Another factor in Grant’s decision to sign in Toronto was Pete Costanza, who won a Grey Cup on Winnipeg’s coaching staff in 2021 before moving to the Argonauts. Grant was born in Florida and played collegiately at Rutgers University in New Jersey, though Roche indicated that geography was not a factor in the returner’s decision to leave Winnipeg.

As for any delays in negotiations, the 30-year-old return specialist indicated he takes time each off-season to ensure he’s healthy and ready to play another year. Despite the wear and tear of another season, he doesn’t have plans to retire anytime soon.

“I was just making sure my body was right and my body’s ready to go for anything that happened this off-season because you never know what’s going on,” said Grant. “You’ve just gotta make sure your body is right and when you’re good to go.”

“I’m trying to ride until the wheels fall off — if I could play this game forever, I would. But it don’t last forever, so when you have the time to just be able to regroup, get your mind right, get your body right, you should do that.”

Grant has played 11 career playoff games, including Grey Cups, scoring three return touchdowns. It’s a remarkable clip for a player who appears likely to win his first CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award on Thursday night when he’s up against Sean Whyte of the B.C. Lions.

Toronto special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan, who coached Javon Leake to the same title last year, is thrilled to have Grant wearing double blue. He was on the other side of the equation in the Grey Cup two years ago when Grant returned a punt for a touchdown in Regina against the Argonauts, which were almost the game-winning points.

“To have Janarion on my team now, it’s a lot more satisfying going to battle with him and not going against him,” said Donovan. “Everyone in our organization was on the same page about bringing him in (this off-season) and obviously the results speak for themselves. The guy’s history speaks for himself and then being able to get him in the building and actually meet him and work with him is special.”

“(Donovan)’s a great coach, I love him. We connect, have small talks, laugh, giggle. Especially when we’re in practice, I take insight on what he sees, he takes insight of what I see, and I’m definitely leaning on more of what he sees because he’s been around, he’s seen a lot of things, a lot of guys, he’s had a lot of returners,” said Grant. “For me being able to see what I see and take it to the game and expand it, it’s just been a great experience with him. It’s all love with that guy.”

Winnipeg’s return game hit the skids without Grant as Myron Mitchell, Chris Smith, and Kody Case took turns struggling out of the gate. Lucky Whitehead took over return duties at the halfway point of the season and has been by far the most productive returner for the Blue Bombers this season, though he’s yet to break one for a touchdown.

“It’s hard to explain how certain things work out and certain things don’t work out and that one just didn’t work out,” said Walters. “We’re here (in the Grey Cup) now, we were able to make it work. Janarion’s obviously having a lot of success over there and we’re happy for him. He’s a great dude.”